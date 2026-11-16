Inox Wind Share Price Slips 10% After Q2 Results. Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold The Stock?

Inox Wind share price slumped 10% in early trade on Monday after the company reported weak earnings for the second quarter of FY27. The renewable energy stock declined as much as 9.98% to Rs 58.13 apiece on the BSE.

The company's consolidated net profit in the September quarter declined 35.9% to Rs 58.83 crore from Rs 91.75 crore in the ear-ago period.

Revenue from operations in Q2FY27 grew 21% to Rs 1,354.30 crore from Rs 1,119.18 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

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At the operating level, EBITDA decreased 10% to Rs 204.8 crore from Rs 227.5 crore, while EBITDA margin compressed to 15.1% from 20.3%, YoY, impacted by commodity inflation and supply chain cost headwinds.

The company's order book stood at 3.8 GW as on October 2026 as against 4.4 GW as of July 2026, comprising 2.3 GW of equipment supply and 1.5 GW of turnkey projects.

The company secured 350 MW of orders from PSUs and IPPs during Q2FY27.

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Inox Wind's management acknowledged that the earlier FY27 guidance of ~75% YoY revenue growth is unlikely to be achieved and has shifted its focus to FY28, with revenue guidance of Rs 7,500 crore, timely consolidation of WindWorld from Q3FY27 and execution of margin improvement initiatives, and benefits from the strategic shift toward equipment supply need to translate into lower working capital intensity and improved cash conversion.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services lowered its FY27 and FY28 EBITDA estimates by 21% and 14%, factoring in lower estimated deliveries and moderated EBITDA margins of 18% and 19% as compared with management guidance of 20%.

The brokerage firm reiterated its ‘Buy' rating on Inox Wind shares, given attractive valuations, and slashed its target price to Rs 74 per share, based on 20x FY28E EPS.

Inox Wind Share Price Performance

Inox Wind share price has declined 12% in one month and has dropped 20% in three months. the stock has plunged 38% in six months, while it has slumped 60% in one year. Over the past five years, Inox Wind stock price has rallied 79%.

At 9:30 AM, INox Wind share price was trading 8.33% lower at Rs 59.20 apiece on the BSE.

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