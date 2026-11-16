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Natco Pharma Shares Rally 9% Despite Weak Q2 Results; Details Inside

Revenue from operations or top line declined 29% YoY to Rs 967 crore in Q2FY27, from Rs 1,363 crore in the year-ago period.

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Natco Pharma Shares Rally 9% Despite Weak Q2 Results; Details Inside
Natco Pharma Shares Rally
Source: NDTV Profit
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Natco Pharma Ltd.
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  • Natco Pharma shares surged up to 8.64% to Rs 882.45 intraday on Monday
  • Shares traded 6.41% higher at Rs 864.30 as BSE Sensex rose 0.5% to 82,011
  • Q2FY27 net profit fell 60.8% to Rs 203 crore from Rs 518 crore year-on-year
What is expected to drive Natco's future profit growth?

Pharmaceutical major Natco Pharma shares rallied on Monday, with the scrip zooming up to 8.64% to hit an intraday high of Rs 882.45 per share. 

At 9:21 am, Natco Pharma shares were trading 6.41% higher at Rs 864.30. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.5% higher at 82,011 level. 

The sharp uptick came despite weak September quarter results.

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Natco Pharma Ltd. reported a 60.8% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to Rs 203 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27), compared with Rs 518 crore in the corresponding quarter last year (Q2FY26).

Revenue from operations or top line declined 29% YoY to Rs 967 crore in Q2FY27, from Rs 1,363 crore in the year-ago period.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 55.4% to Rs 258.3 crore, compared with Rs 579 crore a year ago.

Subsequently, the pharma major's EBITDA margin squeezed 1,580 basis points (bps) to 26.7% in the quarter under review from 42.5% in the corresponding quarter last year, marking a decline of 1,580 basis points.

Other income also declined to Rs 52 crore from Rs 100 crore in the year-ago period.

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