Tata Motors PV Q2 Review: JLR Headwinds Keep Margins Under Pressure; Check MOFSL's Revised Target Price

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles' PBT came in at ~Rs 450 crore in Q2 FY27, in-line with Motilal Oswal's estimates. JLR margins remained under pressure due to a sharp rise in variable marketing expenses and commodity costs and an inferior mix but were in line with our estimates, while despite strong volume growth, India business margins declined 190bp YoY to 3.8% vs est of 4.1%. Even net consolidated automotive debt increased to Rs 50,800 crore from Rs 42,200 crore QoQ, fully attributable to JLR.

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Motilal Oswal Report

Considering the multiple headwinds in the JLR business from continued pressure from VME costs, commodity pressure, persistent softness in China demand and higher interest costs on account of increasing JLR debt, and the downward revision of FY27 margin guidance, coupled with the raw material impact in the India business likely to keep the India margins under pressure in the near term, hence Motilal Oswal has cut Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.'s FY27/FY28 EPS estimates by 69%/5%.

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While India business has been gaining market share, margins remain under pressure given the adverse mix and rising input costs. Further, JLR continues to face multiple headwinds on the demand and cost fronts. While JLR has embarked on a major cost-reduction initiative, it is likely to only help partially offset the current headwinds.

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Given the significant challenges at JLR and the continued geopolitical uncertainty, Motilal Oswal has reiterated its Sell rating on the stock with SoTP-based target price of Rs 240 per share (based on FY28E).

The brokearge values JLR and India PV business at two times and 13x EV/EBITDA, respectively.

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