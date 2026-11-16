Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Collection: 10 Days, Rs 21 Crore: How Nayanthara's Film Performed Over The Weekend

Mookuthi Amman 2 maintained a steady run at the box office on Sunday, despite a minor drop in collections. The Nayanthara-starrer has earned over Rs 20 crore net in India in its first 10 days.

Day 10 Collection

On Day 10, Mookuthi Amman 2 collected Rs 84 lakh net in India across 771 shows. This was a 1.2% drop compared to Saturday's collection of Rs 85 lakh, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 20.09 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 23.22 crore. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 27% on Sunday. It averaged Rs 10,895 per show across its 771 screenings.

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Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version continues to account for the majority of the film's domestic earnings, collecting Rs 18.99 crore net so far. The Telugu version has contributed Rs 1.10 crore to the total India net collection of Rs 20.09 crore.

Tamil accounts for 94.5% of the film's domestic earnings, while Telugu contributes the remaining 5.5%.

Day-Wise Collection

Mookuthi Amman 2 opened with Rs 1.88 crore net on Day 1, followed by Rs 2.45 crore on Day 2. The film witnessed a strong rise over its opening weekend, collecting Rs 4.60 crore on Day 3 and Rs 5.15 crore on Day 4.

However, collections dropped to Rs 2.10 crore on Day 5 and Rs 1 crore on Day 6. Since then, the film has failed to cross the Rs 1 crore mark, earning Rs 75 lakh on Day 7 and Rs 47 lakh on its second Friday.

It recovered to Rs 85 lakh on Day 9 before collecting Rs 84 lakh on Day 10. With this, its 10-day India net collection stands at Rs 20.09 crore.

The film's first-week collection stood at Rs 17.93 crore, while it added another Rs 2.16 crore in the first three days of its second week.

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About The Film

Directed by Sundar C, Mookuthi Amman 2 is a Tamil fantasy, devotional comedy-thriller starring Nayanthara in the lead role. The film also features Urvashi, Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu and Duniya Vijay. Gopi Amarnath has handled the cinematography, while Hiphop Tamizha composed the music. Fenny Oliver is the editor.

The story follows a queen who sacrifices herself to save her son, a prince, from invading enemies. Mookuthi Amman returns to protect the child and faces a mysterious woman who represents a new and dangerous evil.

The film was released in theatres on November 6, 2026.

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