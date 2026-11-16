Weekend Box Office Clash: Ramayana Vs Scene Vs Jailer 2 Vs Mookuthi Amman 2; Check Who Scored Big

The weekend box office witnessed varied trends, with Ramayana, Scene, Jailer 2 and Mookuthi Amman 2 putting up different performances across markets. Ramayana continued its winning streak, while Suriya's Scene and Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 kept the momentum going in regional markets. Meanwhile, Mookuthi Amman 2 kept its run going with a modest collection.

Here's how the four films performed at the box office.

Latest Box Office Earnings

Ramayana led the box office race among the four films, earning Rs 75 crore net in India on Day 11, marking a 2.9% increase in collections, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

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Scene earned Rs 9.30 crore on Day 10, registering a marginal 2.1% drop from its previous day's collection of Rs 9.50 crore.

Meanwhile, Mookuthi Amman 2 collected Rs 84 lakh on Day 10, down 1.2% from Saturday's Rs 85 lakh. In its fifth week, Jailer 2 added Rs 52 lakh on Day 32, recording a 4% rise over the previous day's Rs 50 lakh.

Total India Net And Gross Collections

Ramayana leads the domestic box office among the four releases, with its 11-day India net collection reaching Rs 760.60 crore. Its domestic gross stands at Rs 909 crore.

Jailer 2 has accumulated Rs 474.81 crore net and Rs 555.21 crore gross in India after 32 days.

Scene has collected Rs 136.50 crore net and Rs 158.55 crore gross in 10 days. Meanwhile, Mookuthi Amman 2 has earned Rs 20.09 crore net and Rs 23.22 crore gross in India after 10 days.

Worldwide Collection: Ramayana Dominates

Ramayana continues to dominate the worldwide box office, with its gross collection reaching Rs 1,384.50 crore in 11 days. The film has earned Rs 475.50 crore from overseas markets, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Jailer 2 follows with a worldwide gross of Rs 832.31 crore, including Rs 277.10 crore from overseas markets. Scene has collected Rs 83.50 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 242.05 crore.

Overseas and worldwide collection figures for Mookuthi Amman 2 are not available yet.

Hindi Version Leads For Ramayana, Tamil For Rest

Hindi remains the biggest contributor to Ramayana's domestic earnings, with the version collecting Rs 582.25 crore net, accounting for 76.6% of its India total. Kannada has contributed Rs 63.10 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 49.40 crore, Tamil at Rs 34.40 crore and Malayalam at Rs 31.45 crore.

For Scene, the Tamil version has earned Rs 109.95 crore net, accounting for 80.5% of its domestic collection. Telugu has contributed Rs 26.55 crore.

Jailer 2 has collected Rs 328.65 crore from Tamil, Rs 86.28 crore from Telugu, Rs 51.57 crore from Hindi and Rs 8.31 crore from Kannada.

In Mookuthi Amman 2, Tamil accounts for Rs 18.99 crore of the total India net collection, while Telugu has contributed Rs 1.10 crore.

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Ramayana Leads The Weekend

Ramayana had the strongest weekend among the four films, collecting Rs 48.10 crore on Day 9 (Friday), Rs 72.90 crore on Day 10 (Saturday) and Rs 75 crore on Day 11 (Sunday). Its three-day total reached Rs 196 crore, with collections rising steadily over the weekend.

Scene also showed a good recovery after Friday i.e. Day 8's Rs 6 crore collection. It earned Rs 9.50 crore on Day 9 (Saturday) and Rs 9.30 crore on (Day 10) Sunday, taking its weekend total to Rs 24.80 crore. Although it saw a slight dip on Sunday, its collections remained steady.

Mookuthi Amman 2 had a comparatively modest weekend, collecting Rs 47 lakh on Day 8 (Friday), Rs 85 lakh on Day 9 (Saturday) and Rs 84 lakh on Day 10 (Sunday). The film earned Rs 2.16 crore over the three days, with collections improving on Saturday before a marginal dip on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Jailer 2 continued its fifth-week run with around Rs 39 lakh on Day 30 (Friday), Rs 50 lakh on Day 31 (Saturday) and Rs 52 lakh on Day 31 (Sunday). Its weekend collection stood at approximately Rs 1.41 crore, showing a gradual rise in its fifth week.

Overall, Ramayana dominated the weekend by a wide margin, while Scene secured the second spot. Mookuthi Amman 2 and Jailer 2 recorded much lower collections, with the latter continuing its run well into its fifth week.

About The Films

The four films belong to different genres and feature some of the biggest names in Indian cinema.

Ramayana is a mythological epic starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, with Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey in key roles. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film brings the story of Lord Rama and Ravana to the big screen.

Scene, directed by Jithu Madhavan, is a Tamil action-comedy featuring Suriya in the lead role as an eccentric police officer. Nazriya Nazim, Naslen K. Gafoor, Lal and Anandraj also feature in the film.

Jailer 2 is an action drama directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, with Mohanlal, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu among the supporting cast.

Meanwhile, Mookuthi Amman 2 offers a mix of fantasy, devotion and comedy. Directed by Sundar C, the film stars Nayanthara, alongside Urvashi, Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu and Duniya Vijay.

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