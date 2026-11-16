Grasim Q2 Review: 5 Bullish Ratings, 3 Target Cuts. What Is Making Analysts Wary?

Grasim Industries has managed to retain the confidence of brokerages after its September quarter results (Q2FY27), but that has not stopped analysts from becoming more cautious on valuations.

All five brokerages covering the stock have maintained positive ratings, even as three of them cut their target prices on the back of delays in the recovery of its paints business, pressure on input costs and weakness in chemicals.

Citi has cut its target price to Rs 3,550 from Rs 3,850, while Morgan Stanley lowered its target to Rs 3,810 from Rs 4,000. Nuvama Institutional Equities also trimmed its target to Rs 3,932 from Rs 4,080. All three retained their positive ratings.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Jefferies maintained its ‘Buy' rating with a target of Rs 3,910, while Kotak Neo retained ‘Add' with a target of Rs 3,500.

READ | Grasim Industries Q2 Results: Net Profit Nearly Triples To Rs 2,306 Crore; One-Time Loss Of Rs 825 Crore

The top concern, analysts said, is the pace at which Grasim's newer businesses can translate their growth ambitions into profits. Birla Opus, the company's paints business, remains a key monitorable, while Birla Pivot is expected to reach EBITDA breakeven in the second half of FY27.

Birla Opus Recovery: The Key To A Valuation Re-rating

Brokerages largely agree that Birla Opus needs to deliver stronger growth and improve its market share in the second half of FY27.

Management has retained its guidance of around 50% revenue growth for the paints business in FY27 and is targeting a double-digit share of organised decorative paints revenue in the second half.

Citi said Birla Opus is targeting a revenue run-rate of Rs 10,000 crore by the exit of FY28. Jefferies believes improving paints profitability and easing input costs could support a valuation re-rating. Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, highlighted market-share recovery and a narrowing pricing gap with established players as key catalysts.

However, the near-term earnings outlook remains under pressure. Jefferies has cut its FY27 EBITDA estimate by 7%, while Morgan Stanley has lowered its FY27-29 earnings estimates amid paints weakness and input-cost pressures.

Kotak Neo has made the steepest cuts, reducing its standalone EBITDA estimates for FY27, FY28 and FY29 by 26%, 20% and 14%, respectively, citing delayed paints breakeven and pressure in legacy businesses.

Birla Pivot Breakeven May Provide Another Trigger

The other key business to watch is Birla Pivot, Grasim's B2B e-commerce platform.

Management is targeting EBITDA breakeven in the second half of FY27, with an annual revenue run-rate of more than Rs 12,000 crore. Nuvama said the platform's annualised revenue run-rate has already crossed Rs 11,000 crore and expects it to achieve breakeven in H2FY27.

Citi also expects Birla Pivot to cross the Rs 12,000-crore annual revenue mark and achieve EBITDA breakeven in the second half.

A recovery in paints profitability and Birla Pivot reaching breakeven could support a valuation re-rating. However, Citi has flagged elevated debt and weak chemicals margins as risks.

Grasim Q2 Results: Profit Jumps To Rs 2,306 Crore

Grasim Industries reported net profit of Rs 2,306 crore in Q2FY27, compared with Rs 804 crore a year ago. Top line or revenue increased 32.6% YoY to Rs 12,747 crore from Rs 9,610 crore.

At the operating level, EBITDA rose 35% to Rs 494 crore from Rs 366 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 3.9% from 3.8%.

Other income surged to Rs 4,121 crore from Rs 1,419 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company also reported a one-time loss of Rs 825 crore due to the temporary idling of its Canadian joint venture with AV Group NB Inc. Grasim said it will invest Rs 625 crore in a rights issue of the Canadian joint venture.

READ | Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Meesho: Motilal Oswal Backs These 25 Stocks, But Flags An Earnings Slowdown

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.