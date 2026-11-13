Grasim Industries Q2 Results: Net Profit Nearly Triples To Rs 2,306 Crore; One-Time Loss Of Rs 825 Crore

Grasim Industries Ltd. reported a sharp rise in net profit to Rs 2,306 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27), compared with Rs 804 crore in the corresponding quarter last year (Q2FY26).

Revenue from operations or top line increased 32.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 12,747 crore in Q2FY27, from Rs 9,610 crore in the year-ago period.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 35% to Rs 494 crore, compared with Rs 366 crore a year ago.

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Subsequently, the company's EBITDA margin improved to 3.9% in the quarter under review from 3.8% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Other income surged to Rs 4,121 crore from Rs 1,419 crore in the year-ago period.

The company reported a one-time loss of Rs 825 crore during the quarter due to the temporary idling of its joint venture in Canada with AV Group NB Inc.

Grasim Industries also said it will invest Rs 625 crore in a rights issue of its Canadian joint venture.



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