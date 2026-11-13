Q2 Results Live: Venky's India Swings To Rs 14.6 Crore Profit, Black Box Profit Rises 30%; Grasim Industries, Eicher Motors Also In Focus
Grasim Industries, Eicher Motors, ABB India, TMPV, RVNL, Godrej Industries, and Gillette India hundreds of other companies are scheduled to announce their Q2 results today. Track the latest earnings announcements, financial performance, and management commentary live on NDTV Profit.
Q2 Results Live Updates: A large number of companies are scheduled to announce their Q2 FY27 results on Friday, November 13. Key companies to watch include Grasim Industries, Eicher Motors, ABB India, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Manipal Health Enterprises, Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore, Rail Vikas Nigam, Godrej Industries, Gillette India, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation, Natco Pharma, Jubilant Pharmova, Usha Martin, Godawari Power and Ispat, Edelweiss Financial Services, EID Parry (India), Inox Wind, Park Medi World, Jupiter Wagons, Maharashtra Seamless, Relaxo Footwears, Innova Captab, KPI Green Energy, Fineotex Chemical, Senco Gold, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, CMS Info Systems, J Kumar Infraprojects, KNR Constructions, Reliance Infrastructure, India Glycols, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, Jai Corp, Goodyear India, Jagran Prakashan, Hindware Home Innovation, Aries Agro, Satia Industries, Indo Farm Equipment, Plaza Wires, Veranda Learning Solutions, A2Z Infra Engineering, VIP Clothing, Vibhor Steel Tubes, Rana Sugars, Global Vectra Helicorp, and several other companies.
Stay tuned to this Q2 Results Live blog for the latest earnings announcements, financial performance, management commentary and stock market reaction throughout the day.
Q2 Results Live: RCF Q2 Net Profit Rises 25% YoY To Rs 131 Crore
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF) reported a 24.8% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 131 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 105 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue declined 4.4% YoY to Rs 5,063 crore from Rs 5,293 crore.
EBITDA, however, rose 40.6% to Rs 302 crore from Rs 215 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 6% from 4.1% a year ago.
Q2 Results Live: Venky's India Swings To Rs 14.6 Crore Profit In Q2 From Year-Ago Loss
Venky's India reported a net profit of Rs 14.6 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with a net loss of Rs 26.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Revenue increased 33.1% year-on-year to Rs 1,066 crore from Rs 801 crore. EBITDA also turned positive at Rs 22.3 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 30.7 crore in the year-ago period.
EBITDA margin stood at 2.1% in Q2 FY27.
Q2 Results Live: Oil India Q2 Net Profit Falls 36% QoQ To Rs 2,309 Crore
Oil India reported a 36.4% quarter-on-quarter decline in net profit to Rs 2,309 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 3,630 crore in the previous quarter.
Revenue declined 7.5% QoQ to Rs 11,535 crore from Rs 12,503 crore, while EBITDA fell 31.4% to Rs 3,971 crore from Rs 5,792 crore. EBITDA margin contracted to 34.4% from 46.3% in the previous quarter.
Q2 Results Live: Bondada Engineering Q2 Net Profit Rises 10% YoY To Rs 57.5 Crore
Bondada Engineering reported a 9.9% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 57.5 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 52.3 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue rose 9.9% YoY to Rs 724 crore from Rs 659 crore, while EBITDA increased 8.2% to Rs 84.9 crore from Rs 78.5 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 11.7%, compared with 11.9% a year ago.
PN Gadgil Jewellers' Diwali Sales Rise 14% YoY To Rs 689 Crore
PN Gadgil Jewellers reported a 14% year-on-year (YoY) increase in Diwali sales to Rs 689 crore in FY27, according to an exchange filing.
The growth was primarily driven by the gold jewellery segment, which recorded a 13% YoY increase in revenue during the festive period. The studded jewellery business grew 12.6% YoY.
Among other segments, silver business revenue rose 24% YoY, while the diamond business registered an 8% increase during Diwali.
Q2 Results Live: Oil India Sees FY28 Capex At Rs 6,000 Crore, Plans To Expand Drilling Operations
Oil India expects capital expenditure (capex) of around Rs 6,000 crore in FY28, lower than its planned outlay for FY27. The company remains on track to meet its FY27 capex target of Rs 7,500 crore, according to management commentary during its Q2 earnings conference call.
The company is also on track to achieve its FY27 oil production target of 4 million metric tonnes (MMT). However, it continues to face challenges in increasing natural gas output and expects gas production to reach 4 billion cubic metres (BCM) in FY27, marginally higher than the previous year.
On the infrastructure front, Oil India expects the Numaligarh-Siliguri pipeline to be commissioned by March 2027. The project is around 95% complete.
The company plans to expand oil drilling operations in the Kerala-Konkan belt. Its fourth drilling well in the Andaman region is expected to be commissioned by mid-December, while a decision on the future of the Sri Vijayapuram well is expected by January.
Oil India also plans to procure six additional rigs to increase drilling operations, while focusing on improving the utilisation of its existing rigs.
The management said no provisioning is required for overseas operations in FY27.
Q2 Results Live: Black Box Net Profit Rises 30% YoY To Rs 72.7 Crore
Black Box reported a 30.5% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 72.7 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 55.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Revenue rose 22.1% YoY to Rs 1,936 crore from Rs 1,585 crore, while EBITDA increased 28.2% to Rs 184 crore from Rs 144 crore.
EBITDA margin improved to 9.5% from 9.1% a year ago. The company reported a one-time loss of Rs 12.5 crore, compared with Rs 14.1 crore in the year-ago period.
Black Box shares were trading at Rs 897.75.
Q2 Results Live: Park Medi World Q2 Net Profit Falls 29% YoY To Rs 52.2 Crore
Park Medi World reported a 29.2% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 52.2 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 73.7 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue from operations, however, rose 24.6% YoY to Rs 511 crore from Rs 410 crore. EBITDA declined 9.3% to Rs 102 crore from Rs 112 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted to 19.96% from 27.41% a year ago.
Tax expenses increased to Rs 22 crore from Rs 12.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Welcome To The Live Coverage Of September Quarter Earnings
Grasim Industries, Eicher Motors, ABB India, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Rail Vikas Nigam, Godrej Industries, Gillette India, Natco Pharma, Jubilant Pharmova, Inox Wind, Jupiter Wagons, Relaxo Footwears, Senco Gold, KPI Green Energy, Innova Captab, Reliance Infrastructure, CMS Info Systems, Goodyear India, Jagran Prakashan and Veranda Learning Solutions are among the key earnings announcements to watch as companies report their Q2 FY27 results on Friday, November 13.
Follow this live blog for quarterly earnings updates, key financial numbers, management commentary and stock-specific developments.
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