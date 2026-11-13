Q2 Results Live: Venky's India Swings To Rs 14.6 Crore Profit, Black Box Profit Rises 30%; Grasim Industries, Eicher Motors Also In Focus

Oil India expects capital expenditure (capex) of around Rs 6,000 crore in FY28, lower than its planned outlay for FY27. The company remains on track to meet its FY27 capex target of Rs 7,500 crore, according to management commentary during its Q2 earnings conference call.

The company is also on track to achieve its FY27 oil production target of 4 million metric tonnes (MMT). However, it continues to face challenges in increasing natural gas output and expects gas production to reach 4 billion cubic metres (BCM) in FY27, marginally higher than the previous year.

On the infrastructure front, Oil India expects the Numaligarh-Siliguri pipeline to be commissioned by March 2027. The project is around 95% complete.

The company plans to expand oil drilling operations in the Kerala-Konkan belt. Its fourth drilling well in the Andaman region is expected to be commissioned by mid-December, while a decision on the future of the Sri Vijayapuram well is expected by January.

Oil India also plans to procure six additional rigs to increase drilling operations, while focusing on improving the utilisation of its existing rigs.

The management said no provisioning is required for overseas operations in FY27.