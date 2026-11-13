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Four SpiceJet Flights Cancelled From Dubai Airport, DNATA Suspends Check-In Services

SpiceJet cancelled four Dubai flights on November 12 after Dnata halted check-in services over unpaid dues.

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Four SpiceJet Flights Cancelled From Dubai Airport, DNATA Suspends Check-In Services
Photo: SpiceJet/X

SpiceJet cancelled four flights from Dubai airport on Thursday, 12 November, after ground handling company Dnata suspended check-in services over unpaid dues, according to an email exchange reviewed by Profit. Only two SpiceJet flights were allowed to take off from the airport that day.

SpiceJet owes Dnata more than 14 million UAE dirhams, the correspondence showed. The check-in suspension applied only on November 12.

IndiGo in a service advisory wrote, "Due to a global Microsoft service disruption, our email support services are currently impacted, and we may not be able to receive your emails. All other support channels remain available. For any urgent assistance, please reach out to 6E Skai through our website or mobile app. We regret the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding."

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

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