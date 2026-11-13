Pink Line Metro, Vande Bharat Train: PM Modi To Take Part In Series Of Events In Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Karnataka on Friday to take part in a series of events, including the launch of the Pink Line Metro, a Vande Bharat train and the inauguration of four redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

According to an official statement, he will flag off the services on the new metro line and take a ride from Tavarekere to IIM Bangalore metro station, lay the foundation stone, inaugurate various development projects worth over Rs 15,600 crore in Bengaluru and address the gathering.

The Bengaluru metro's Pink Line from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere has been developed at a cost of around Rs 3,470 crore.

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He will also inaugurate the Transmission Scheme for Integration of Renewable Energy Zones (Phase-II) in Koppal-II and Gadag-II, developed with an investment of around Rs 4,450 crore; the Transmission Scheme for the Solar Energy Zone in Bidar, developed with an investment of around ₹1,370 crore.

The PM will lay the foundation stone for the Transmission Scheme for the Integration of Davanagere/Chitradurga and Ballari Renewable Energy Zones, at an investment of over Rs 3,450 crore and the Transmission System Strengthening project for Integration of Additional Renewable Energy Potential at Davanagere and Ballari, at an investment of over Rs 1,100 crore.

"The prime minister will dedicate to the nation India's largest underground LPG storage cavern in Mangaluru, constructed at a cost of over Rs 850 crore. With a storage capacity of 80,000 metric tonne, the facility will significantly strengthen India's LPG storage infrastructure," the statement said.

The project also includes a 9.4 km LPG pipeline connecting New Mangalore Port to the main terminal, facilitating efficient transportation and storage of LPG.

Modi will also dedicate to the nation the Devangonthi Marketing Terminal of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), Bengaluru. Built at an investment of Rs 330 crore, the state-of-the-art facility will strengthen petroleum product storage and distribution infrastructure in Karnataka.

He will lay the foundation stone of GAIL's Compressed Biogas Plant at Haralakunte, Bengaluru. The plant will process approximately 300 tonne of municipal solid waste daily to produce 12.6 tonne of clean Compressed Biogas (CBG).

The prime minister will inaugurate four redeveloped railway stations of Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya Road in the state under the Amrit Bharat station scheme, and he will dedicate to the nation the 45 km Bagalkot-Wandal railway line doubling section, forming part of the 284 km Gadag-Hospet Doubling Project.

The electrification of the 55 km Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat railway section will also be dedicated to the nation by the PM.

Modi will flag off the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, providing faster and modern rail connectivity between Bengaluru, Coastal Karnataka and Goa, and then he will travel to Mysuru and participate in a tree plantation programme at Bharat Vann and inaugurate COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The prime minister will participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram, the residential headquarters campus of Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA). He will lay the foundation stone of the Golden Jubilee Administrative Block and launch the S-VYASA Off-Campus at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The programme will also commemorate the birth centenary of former RSS general secretary, H V Sheshadri.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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