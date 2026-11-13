'Saw 100 Foot Crane Falling Towards Me': Kajal Aggarwal Recalls Terrifying Accident On Indian 2 Set

Actor Kajal Aggarwal recently recalled a frightening accident on the sets of Indian 2, which almost took her life. The incident took place in February 2020 at EVP Film City in Poonamallee, Chennai. A 100-foot-tall crane suddenly fell while the team was shooting an action scene. The accident took three lives and left several people injured.

Kajal was also very close to the spot where the crane crashed. She was sitting with the team near the monitor when people suddenly started running. As she tried to move away, she hit a table and fell. When she turned around to see what was happening, she saw the huge crane falling towards her.

For a moment, the Ramayana actor was too shocked to move. The crane landed right beside her, but someone pulled her away from danger. Even today, Kajal does not know who that person was.

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While speaking on Humans of Bombay's The Unrushed Podcast, Kajal Aggarwal recalled, “I met with the accident of my life where it made me question, 'How am I alive?' It's not possible that I'm alive and it was all over. There was this 100 foot crane which fell down, took three lives on set and I would have been the first one to go. I don't know how I'm alive, but I swear to you there was a hand that pulled me out.”

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She added, “We actors sit behind the monitor and we look at the monitor after every shot. We had a night shoot going on and it was this massive action episode that we were shooting. Everyone obviously ran. I ran as well. I have no idea what I was running from but I was just running. I fumbled against the console table and that's literally when I turned my head back to see and I saw a 100 foot crane falling towards me. All of this happened in a split second.”

Kajal Aggarwal recalled that she was too scared to move when she saw the huge crane falling towards her. Just then, someone pulled her out of the accident spot. When her staff came to check, she asked if any of them had pulled her out, but none of them was near her. One person was outside the van, while another was busy preparing her dinner. This left her shaking and she didn't understand who saved her.

Still shaken by what had happened, Kajal called her parents and broke down while speaking to them. The next day was Mahashivratri. Although she had cancelled her plans earlier, she decided to visit her parents. They rushed to see her and the entire family felt scared but also thankful that she survived the accident.

According to a statement released by Lyca Production, the three people who lost their lives in the accident were assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and production assistant Madhu.

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