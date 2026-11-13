NSEIX Global Access Expands Investment Opportunities Across European Markets

NSEIX Global Access IFSC Ltd. has expanded its global investment offering to seven European markets, allowing investors to access more than 11,500 securities, including over 8,200 exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the exchange announced via a press release on Thursday, Nov. 12.

The expansion covers France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. It will provide access to European-listed securities and UCITS ETFs, broadening the investment options available to investors looking to diversify their portfolios across international markets.

The move builds on the platform's existing offering in the US markets and marks a step towards expanding its presence across global financial markets.

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NSEIX Global Access IFSC Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of NSE International Exchange and India's first entity registered as a Global Access Provider under the regulatory framework of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

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Access To More European Investment Options

A key part of the expansion is access to UCITS ETFs, which are investment funds listed and traded on stock exchanges and follow the European regulatory framework.

These ETFs allow investors to gain exposure to a wide range of global indices, markets, sectors, investment themes, and asset classes through a single investment account. This also provides an alternative to investing directly in individual stocks and other securities.

According to NSEIX Global Access, UCITS ETF structures also offer distinct tax advantages, adding to their appeal as an option for investors seeking international diversification.

Single Account For Global Investing

With the addition of European securities, NSEIX Global Access aims to bring multiple international markets and investment products under a single integrated account.

The platform is designed to simplify access to global investments by offering a wider choice of securities and funds through one account, while operating within the applicable regulatory framework.

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