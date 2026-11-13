Contact SpiceJet Directly: Delhi Airport Issues Advisory As Airline's Flights May Get Impacted

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has warned passengers that some SpiceJet flights may be affected by "operational challenges" at the airline, a day after four of its flights were cancelled from Dubai airport when ground handler DNATA suspended check-in services over unpaid dues.

In an advisory posted on X on Friday at 10:05 a.m., Delhi International Airport Limited, which is operated by GMR, asked passengers to contact SpiceJet directly for the latest information on their flights and travel plans.

The advisory did not say how many flights were affected or give details of the disruption.

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SpiceJet cancelled four flights from Dubai airport on Thursday, after DNATA halted check-in services, according to an email exchange reviewed by NDTV Profit.

Only two SpiceJet flights were allowed to take off from the airport that day. The correspondence showed that SpiceJet owes DNATA more than 14 million UAE dirhams, and that the suspension applied only on November 12.

The Dubai cancellations are the latest sign that unpaid dues to service providers are now directly grounding flights. IANS reported on November 11 that SpiceJet is cancelling between 15 and 20 flights daily despite operating only about 65 scheduled services, with some flights called off after delays of three to five hours.

Sources cited in the reports linked the disruption to unpaid dues owed to aircraft lessors, oil marketing companies, airport operators and ground-handling agencies.

ALSO READ: Four SpiceJet Flights Cancelled From Dubai Airport, DNATA Suspends Check-In Services

The airline's fleet has reportedly shrunk to just 12 aircraft, with three grounded over non-payment issues involving lessors. SpiceJet was flying about 11 aircraft, against a peak of around 100.

Travellers booked on SpiceJet flights to or from Delhi should check their flight status with the airline before leaving for the airport, and again at the terminal.

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