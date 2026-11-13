SCSS Interest Is Taxable: How Much Will Senior Citizens Actually Receive After Tax?

The Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) remains a preferred investment choice for retirees looking for a dependable income stream backed by the government. For the October-December 2026 quarter, the scheme carries an annual interest rate of 8.2%, making it an appealing option for those seeking relatively stable returns. The interest earned is fully taxable, though, which means the actual income received after tax could be lower than the advertised rate suggests.

How much an investor ultimately takes home will depend on their annual income and the applicable tax rate.

How much interest does SCSS generate?

SCSS permits eligible investors to deposit a maximum of Rs 30 lakh under the existing guidelines. Unlike cumulative fixed deposits, the interest earned is not reinvested but credited to the account every three months. At the prevailing annual rate of 8.2%, a deposit of Rs 5 lakh earns Rs 41,000 in interest over a year, with each quarterly instalment amounting to Rs 10,250. Those investing Rs 10 lakh can expect annual interest of Rs 82,000, paid in instalments of Rs 20,500.

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The potential income rises with the amount deposited. A Rs 15 lakh investment fetches Rs 1.23 lakh in annual interest, with Rs 30,750 credited every quarter. Those investing Rs 30 lakh can double that income to Rs 2.46 lakh a year, receiving Rs 61,500 at the end of each quarter.

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How much will investors receive after tax?

Interest earned from SCSS is treated as part of an individual's taxable income. As a result, the amount ultimately received by an investor depends on their income tax slab and the resulting tax liability.

Take the case of a retiree who has deposited Rs 30 lakh in the scheme. At an annual interest rate of 8.2%, the investment generates Rs 2.46 lakh in interest. If the applicable tax rate is 5%, the estimated tax outgo, including cess, comes to around Rs 12,792. This leaves the investor with approximately Rs 2.33 lakh after tax.

Investors falling in the 20% income tax bracket would face an estimated tax bill of Rs 51,168, bringing their annual interest earnings down to nearly Rs 1.95 lakh. For those in the 30% bracket, the tax outgo would increase to around Rs 76,752, leaving approximately Rs 1.69 lakh after tax.

These figures are indicative and assume that the respective tax rates apply to the entire interest amount. They do not account for tax rebates, deductions or other adjustments that could lower the final liability.

Does the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme attract TDS?

The scheme's interest income is also subject to TDS once it crosses the prescribed threshold. In the case of resident senior citizens, banks are required to deduct tax at source if annual interest earnings exceed Rs 1 lakh. A deposit of Rs 30 lakh in SCSS generates considerably more interest than this limit.

TDS is essentially an advance collection of tax rather than the final amount payable. When filing their income tax returns, investors must calculate their actual liability. This could mean paying additional tax or seeking a refund if the deduction made by the bank was higher than the amount due.

Ultimately, the amount available for spending will depend on other sources of income, the applicable tax regime and the investor's overall tax liability.

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