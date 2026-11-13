Chhath Puja 2026 Starts Today: From Nahay Khay To Usha Arghya, Check Full Schedule

Chhath Puja 2026 begins today, November 13, and will conclude on November 16. The four-day Hindu festival is dedicated to the worship of Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. Devotees observe a series of rituals, including holy bathing, fasting, preparing traditional offerings and offering Arghya to the setting and rising Sun.

The celebrations will begin with Nahay Khay and conclude with Usha Arghya and Parana on November 16. Celebrated after Diwali and Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja is a deeply rooted tradition in Bihar but is observed with equal devotion in many parts of the country.

Chhath Puja is also called Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath in different regions. During the four-day celebration, devotees, particularly women, observe a fast and offer prayers for the long life and bright future of their children, along with the happiness and prosperity of their families.

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Chhat Puja 2026: Four Day Schedule

The four-day festival follows the Hindu lunar calendar during Kartik Shukla Paksha. Each day has a distinct ritual and religious significance. According to the festival schedule, Chhath Puja will begin with Nahay Khay on November 13, followed by Kharna on November 14. Devotees will perform Sandhya Arghya on November 15 and conclude the celebrations with Usha Arghya and Parana on November 16.

Day-Wise Rituals and Significance

Day 1: Nahay Khay – November 13: Nahay Khay marks the beginning of Chhath Puja. On this day, devotees observe purification rituals and prepare themselves for the subsequent days of fasting and worship.

Devotees traditionally wake up early, take a holy bath and clean their homes and kitchens. Special care is taken to maintain cleanliness while preparing food for the occasion.

A traditional meal called Kaddu Bhaat is prepared, which generally consists of bottle gourd, rice and chana dal. The food is cooked according to customary sattvik practices, often without onion and garlic. The person observing the fast, known as the vrati, consumes the meal as part of the day's rituals.

Day 2: Kharna – November 14: The second day of Chhath Puja is observed as Kharna, also known as Lohanda. Devotees observe a day-long fast and generally refrain from consuming food and water until the evening prayers.

After sunset, the vrati performs worship and prepares traditional offerings. Jaggery-based rice kheer and roti are among the commonly prepared items. The prasad is first offered during the prayers before being distributed among family members and others.

Following Kharna, devotees traditionally begin a rigorous 36-hour fast, during which they abstain from both food and water. The fast continues until the completion of the morning worship on the fourth day.

Day 3: Sandhya Arghya – November 15: Sandhya Arghya is among the most important rituals of Chhath Puja. On the third day, devotees gather at riverbanks, ponds and designated Chhath ghats to offer prayers to the setting Sun.

Families prepare traditional offerings, which are arranged in bamboo baskets and soop. These commonly include thekua, fruits, sugarcane and other seasonal items. Devotees stand in water and offer Arghya to Surya Dev as the Sun sets. The ritual is accompanied by prayers and traditional Chhath songs.

The evening offering represents gratitude towards the Sun God for sustaining life and providing energy.

Day 4: Usha Arghya And Parana – November 16: The final day of Chhath Puja begins before sunrise, when devotees return to the ghats to offer prayers to the rising Sun. Known as Usha Arghya, this ritual marks the concluding stage of the four-day festival. Devotees stand in water and offer Arghya to Surya Dev while praying for the health, prosperity and well-being of their families.

After completing the morning worship, devotees perform Parana, which marks the formal conclusion of the approximately 36-hour fast. Traditional prasad is subsequently distributed among family members, relatives and other devotees.

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Why Is Chhath Puja Celebrated?

Chhath Puja is dedicated to Surya Dev, the Sun God, and Chhathi Maiya. The festival is observed to express gratitude to the Sun, regarded in Hindu tradition as the source of energy and life.

Devotees observe the festival with prayers and fasting, seeking blessings for the health and longevity of their children, family prosperity and overall well-being.

One of the distinctive features of Chhath Puja is the worship of both the setting and rising Sun. Sandhya Arghya is offered on the third day, while Usha Arghya is performed on the fourth day. The festival also reflects values of discipline, devotion, gratitude and community participation.

Why Are Both Setting And Rising Sun Worshipped?

Unlike several other Hindu festivals that primarily focus on worshipping the rising Sun, Chhath Puja includes prayers to both the setting and rising Sun. On the third day, devotees offer Sandhya Arghya to the setting Sun. The following morning, they perform Usha Arghya to the rising Sun. The two rituals symbolise gratitude towards the Sun throughout its daily cycle and acknowledge its importance in sustaining life.

With Usha Arghya and Parana on November 16, Chhath Puja 2026 will come to an end after four days of fasting, prayers and traditional celebrations.

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