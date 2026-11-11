Chhath Puja Holiday: Check If Schools And Colleges In Delhi Will Remain Closed On November 16

Chhath Puja will be celebrated in most parts of the country, especially in north India including regions like Bihar, Jharkhand Eastern Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring Nepal. The four-day festival will be celebrated from November 13, 2026 to November 16. While November 13 is a Friday, the festival will continue over the weekend and will end on Monday (November 16), While most schools in Delhi have declared a holiday on Friday (November 13), students are unsure whether Monday (November 16) is a holiday as well.

Here's the latest update, according to reports the Delhi government has declared Monday (November 16), as an official public holiday for Chhath Puja and government institutions will remain closed on the occasion. However, students and parents should check announcements made by their respctive institutions, as the government's general notification does not sepcify school closures.

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The notification, issued by the General Administration Department on November 9, confirms a holiday for government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings under the Delhi administration. The declaration, made by the Lieutenant Governor, marks Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi(Chhath Puja).

For college students, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has issued a separate order confirming that November 16 is a holiday. Its November 10 notice explicitly extends the closure to the university and all affiliated institutions, following the Delhi government's announcement.

Students enrolled at other colleges and universities, as well as those attending private schools, should consult their institution's circulars for confirmation of class schedules. The scope of the general government order should not be taken as confirmation that every educational institution in the capital will follow the holiday schedule.

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As the holiday falls on the concluding day of the four-day festival, some schools have declared that they would remain shut on November 16, yet to be sure, students should check school announcements and confirm if a holiday has been declared on Monday as well. Meanwhile, Preparations are underway across Delhi, with over 1,400 ghats being readied for devotees. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed officials to ensure adequate lighting, sanitation, security and other facilities are in place for worshippers at ghats.

A committee headed by Art and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra is overseeing the festival arrangements. Its responsibilities include coordinating drinking water, medical assistance, traffic management, fire safety and essential services to ensure the celebration is safe and free of any untoward incident.

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