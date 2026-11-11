Greece Wedding, Tamil Feast: What We Know About Anirudh-Kavya Food Arrangements

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran are getting married today in Greece. The couple have chosen Chennai-based Arusuvai Arasu for the food arrangements at their wedding celebrations, sources told NDTV.

Anirudh-Kavya Wedding Food Arrangements

Arusuvai Arasu is catering the wedding festivities, including the traditional Tamil engagement ceremony held yesterday. According to sources, guests were served an elaborate lunch and dinner at the engagement.

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The company will also prepare the wedding meal today. Sources said guests are expected to be served a Tamil Brahmin vegetarian spread with a variety of sweets. The final menu has not been revealed yet.

A traditional Tamil wedding meal usually includes rice with sambar and rasam, along with vegetable dishes, accompaniments, curd and desserts. The food is commonly served on a banana leaf, with several dishes making up the meal.

What Arusuvai Arasu Will Serve

The Chennai-based caterer offers a wide range of vegetarian dishes and provides both banana-leaf meals and buffet service. Its popular offerings include filter coffee served in a traditional davara-tumbler set.

Live dosa counters are also among the services offered at events. The company caters to different types of gatherings and adjusts its service based on the occasion.

The association with Anirudh is not new. Earlier this year, the caterer handled the music composer's star-studded Navaratri celebrations. Its past events have also included gatherings attended by prominent personalities, including former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the Rajinikanth family.

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About Arusuvai Arasu

Arusuvai Arasu Caterers has been operating in Chennai for more than seven decades. The company is known for wedding catering and large events, particularly those featuring South Indian food.

The name “Arusuvai Arasu” means “King of Six Tastes” in Tamil. It refers to the six flavours traditionally recognised in Indian cuisine.

The company caters to a range of occasions, including family functions, corporate events, weddings and destination celebrations. Over the years, it has handled both intimate family functions and larger celebrations.

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