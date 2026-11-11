Debina Bonnerjee Recalls How Farah Khan Inspired Her During Infertility Struggle: 'It Gives You Hope'

Actress Debina Bonnerjee struggled with infertility before welcoming her two daughters. During that phase, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan became a source of inspiration for her. Debina recently recalled how Farah's openness about her IVF journey and becoming a mother to triplets at 43 gave her hope.

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Debina also talked about the importance of conversations around motherhood after 40.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Debina said, “One conversation that is gradually gaining momentum is motherhood after 40. People have said that we should not romanticise pregnancies after 40 because others might think it is the right thing to do and make their own decisions accordingly. But I would say that when I was dealing with infertility, I couldn't understand whether there would ever be a positive outcome for me. At that time, the only example we had was Farah Ma'am.”

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Mourns Building Guard's Death In Fire, Recalls Him Blessing Her Babies

“She spoke about her journey so openly. When you have a successful example in front of you, it gives you hope. You start thinking, ‘If that has happened, it can happen to me too. I have chances as well.' Otherwise, you begin to feel that your chances are over,” she added.

Debina Bonnerjee On Women Delaying Pregnancy

Debina discussed women who delay pregnancy while pursuing their careers. She highlighted the need for greater awareness and understanding of the physical and emotional changes women experience at different stages of life.

“Women who are focused on their careers often keep pushing their pregnancies a little later, sometimes until they feel there is no time left. But when you realise several women have experienced pregnancies after 40, you begin to feel that it could be possible for you too. And then, by the time you come out of pregnancy and those pregnancy hormones and enter the postpartum phase, perimenopause begins. This makes things even more difficult. Women have to go through so much. I think, as a society, we need to understand that a woman's body is constantly changing,” she added.

The actress stressed the importance of women understanding their bodies, identifying the root causes of health concerns and having more informed conversations about their experiences.

“I also think women need to understand their own bodies better. Instead of simply thinking, ‘Why is this happening to me?', ask yourself what phase you are going through and what might be happening inside your body. What kind of toxins are building up? Instead of assuming that everything is fine just because you are eating clean, understand yourself, get to the root of the problem and address it. It is good that these conversations are finally beginning,” Debina concluded.

Also Read: 'Screen Only One Film': Vinod Kapri Claims Pyre Lost 75% Shows To Ramayana Release

Debina Bonnerjee And Gurmeet Choudhary's Family

Debina Bonnerjee tied the knot with actor Gurmeet Choudhary in a private ceremony on February 15, 2011, after dating for several years. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Liana, on April 3, 2022. They later became parents for the second time with the birth of their daughter, Divisha.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.