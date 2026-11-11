Adani's Kutch Copper Becomes First Indian Producer To Receive The Prestigious 'Copper Mark'

Kutch Copper Ltd (KCL), a unit of Adani Enterprises Ltd and operator of one of the world's largest single-location copper smelters, today announced that it has received the prestigious Veramark Assurance, formerly Copper Mark, certification, becoming the first Indian producer to be recognised under the global framework for responsible copper production.

Veramark Assurance, formerly Copper Mark, is a leading independent assurance framework that promotes responsible practices across the copper, nickel, and zinc value chains. The certification is awarded to facilities that comply with rigorous, independent third-party audits of their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. "Achieving the Copper Mark, a first for any Indian producer, underscores our unwavering commitment to sustainable and responsible production.

This milestone positions Kutch Copper among an elite group of leading global producers adhering to internationally recognised standards. As copper becomes increasingly vital to global electrification, renewable energy, modern mobility, and infrastructure, Kutch Copper is committed to delivering the high-quality metal India needs to power its future while adhering to the highest global standards of environmental and social stewardship," said Dr. Vinay Prakash, CEO, Adani Natural Resources and Managing Director, KCL.

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KCL has successfully completed independent assurance against the Copper Mark Responsible Production Framework and Joint Due Diligence Standard, making it first Indian copper company to receive Copper Mark recognition. The certification enables producers to demonstrate alignment with leading international standards for responsible production, while actively advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)—particularly SDG 12 on responsible consumption and production. The Veramark Assurance or Copper Mark framework has been adopted by several of the world's leading mining and metals companies, including BHP, Rio Tinto, Freeport-McMoRan, Antofagasta, Aurubis, among others.

It promotes transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement through periodic reassessments, ensuring that certified facilities continue to meet evolving global expectations for responsible production. Driven by rapid expansions in renewable energy, electric mobility, power transmission, digital infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing, the demand for copper has accelerated. Across the globe, customers, investors, and supply chain partners are actively prioritising responsible sourcing and seeking manufacturers adhering to stringent sustainable production benchmarks. In this evolving market, the Copper Mark recognition firmly establishes KCL as a trusted supplier of responsibly produced copper. It significantly advances the company's objective to become the partner of choice for global businesses building sustainable, resilient, and future-ready supply chains.

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