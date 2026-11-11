Greater Noida West Metro Clears Key Hurdle: What's Next For Noida Sectors 61, 70, 122 & 123?

The long-awaited Greater Noida West Metro project has moved a step closer to construction after the Union Cabinet approved the extension of the Noida Metro Aqua Line from Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4.

The 8.449-km corridor will have five elevated stations and will likely enhance connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida West.

The project will cover four Noida sectors, which includes 61, 70, 122 and 123, before reaching Greater Noida Sector 4.

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The approval was announced by the government on November 11. Once the corridor becomes operational, the combined active Metro network in Noida and Greater Noida will increase to 71.878 km.

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Greater Noida West Metro: Which Sectors Will Get New Stations?

The proposed extension will have five stations along its route. These will be located at:

Noida Sector 61

Noida Sector 70

Noida Sector 122

Noida Sector 123

Greater Noida Sector 4

One of the key features of the corridor will be its interchange connectivity with the Delhi Metro Blue Line at Noida Sector 61. This will give commuters from Greater Noida West a connection to the wider Delhi Metro network.

The route is also expected to improve access to residential areas, commercial centres, office spaces, educational institutions and hospitals across Noida and Greater Noida.

Which Areas And Key Locations Will Benefit?

The proposed Metro extension is expected to benefit residents of Greater Noida West, particularly those travelling between the area and Noida for work, education and other daily requirements.

The corridor will also improve access to major corporate and IT hubs, including Tech Mahindra in Sector 60, TCL Tech in Sector 60, the Oil Industry Development Board in Sector 73 and Golden I office and commercial space in Greater Noida Sector 4.

For students and families, the new route is expected to improve connectivity to institutions such as Delhi Public School in Sector 122. Healthcare facilities, including Kailash Hospital, Rama Hospital in Sectors 70 and 62, and Cloud9 Hospital in Sector 51, are also among the locations identified by the government as beneficiaries.

Residential developments such as Cleo County in Sector 122 and Gaur City 1 and 2 in Greater Noida Sector 4 are also expected to gain improved Metro access.

What Is The Cost Of The Greater Noida West Metro Project?

The Union Cabinet has approved the project at an estimated cost of Rs 2,390 crore.

The proposed corridor will add 8.449 km to the existing Aqua Line network. Once operational, the combined active Metro network across Noida and Greater Noida will stand at 71.878 km.

The government expects the extension to provide an alternative to road-based transport, improve access to important parts of the two cities and support economic activity around the new stations.

What Happens Next?

With the Union Cabinet's approval now in place, the project can move towards the next stages of implementation, including the tendering process and appointment of an agency to execute the work.

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) had earlier indicated that a construction tender would be issued after the mandatory approvals were secured. The project had received clearance from the Public Investment Board before being taken up for the Cabinet's consideration.

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The next major step will be to take the project through the tendering and construction process. The Cabinet's approval and the proposed route, but does not specify a construction start date or an operational deadline.

Once completed, the extension is expected to offer commuters in Greater Noida West another public transport option, reduce dependence on private vehicles and ease pressure on busy road stretches.

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