Festive Rush Gives Railways Rs 8,000 Crore Extra Revenue, Govt Sources Say

Indian Railways is expected to surpass its passenger ticket revenue target for the current financial year, with collections projected to touch around Rs 64,000 crore, according to government sources.

The Railways had set a target of ₹62,000 crore in passenger ticket revenue for the fiscal.

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However, stronger earnings during the festive period have improved the outlook, with the national transporter generating an additional ₹8,000 crore in revenue year-on-year during the period.

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The additional revenue earned during the festive period has contributed to the improved projections, taking the expected passenger ticket revenue to nearly ₹64,000 crore, which is around ₹2,000 crore above the initial target.

The revenue estimate, if achieved, would mark a higher-than-budgeted collection from passenger ticket sales in the current fiscal.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday denied reports of an outage on its online ticket-booking platform, clarifying that the website remained operational despite some users experiencing temporary login delays due to heavy traffic.

In a clarification shared on its official X account, IRCTC said reports claiming that its railway ticket-booking website was not working on the morning of November 10 were inaccurate.

The company maintained that the portal continued to function during the period, even as some passengers may have faced delays while trying to log in.

IRCTC attributed the issue to an unusually high number of simultaneous login attempts, which led to temporary delays in accessing user accounts. It said the increased traffic was linked to heightened ticket-booking activity during the festive season, particularly around Diwali and Chhath Puja.

During this period, a large number of passengers try to book train tickets at the same time to travel home or return to their workplaces after the festivities. This surge in demand can lead to heavy traffic on online booking platforms, with users potentially facing delays while accessing the website or logging into their accounts.

ALSO READ: IRCTC Denies E-Ticketing Portal Outage, Says 'Heavy Festive Rush' Triggered Temporary Login Snags

IRCTC's clarification came after reports of difficulties accessing the ticket-booking portal surfaced on November 10. The company maintained that the platform had not suffered an outage and that the reported issues were temporary login delays caused by increased traffic.

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