Ramayana’ Enters Oscars Race: Makers Submit Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer For Academy Awards Consideration

In a major development for Indian cinema, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana: Part 1 is eyeing an Oscar breakthrough, with its makers submitting the magnum opus for consideration at the 99th Academy Awards, NDTV has reported.

In an exclusive development, the makers of Ramayana: Part 1 have thrown their hat into the Oscar ring, even as Marathi film Gondhal carries India's official flag in the International Feature Film category.

But the Academy race is not limited to the country's chosen entry, leaving the door open for other Indian films to independently seek a shot at Oscar glory.

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Any film meeting the Academy's eligibility requirements can submit itself for consideration through the general entry process.

Films competing in other Oscar categories must meet the Academy's theatrical release criteria, including a minimum seven-day consecutive screening run in an eligible US city, alongside other stipulated requirements.

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Filmmakers or distributors can then submit the required entry documents for consideration.

The International Feature Film category follows a separate selection process, traditionally allowing only one official submission from each country.

However, changes to the Academy's rules have opened an alternative route for international films that win specified awards at designated film festivals.

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This has also made Naga-language film Angh eligible for consideration after it won the Platform Award at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

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