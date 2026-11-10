Alyssa Healy Breaks Silence On Sandpapergate Row Involving Husband Mitchell Starc

Former Australia women's captain Alyssa Healy has admitted to feeling "slightly conflicted" as the renewed debate surrounding the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal has brought her husband, Mitchell Starc, back into the controversy.

The debate resurfaced after former Australia batter Usman Khawaja made fresh claims about the ball-tampering scandal in his autobiography, Sabr.

Khawaja alleged that the entire Australian Test team was aware of the use of sandpaper during the infamous Cape Town Test against South Africa in 2018.

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He also claimed that ball-tampering had taken place during the second Test of the series, suggesting that the incident was not limited to the Cape Town match in which Cameron Bancroft was caught attempting to alter the condition of the ball.

Starc has rejected Khawaja's allegations and maintained the position outlined in a joint statement released in 2021 alongside Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.

The four bowlers had said they were unaware of any foreign object being taken onto the field or used to tamper with the ball.

What Alyssa Healy Said On Sandpapergate Controversy

Speaking at a Kayo Sports and Fox Cricket launch event, Healy said she was finding it difficult to comment on the renewed controversy, given her personal connection to the matter.

"It's a hard one to comment on. At the moment, I feel slightly conflicted, and I'm in the middle of it. It's hard to make a comment on it. We'll see where it goes and if Cricket Australia take it forward, or how it unfolds through the media, and I'll make a comment from there. For now, I'm just going to sit back and watch it unfold," Healy said.

She added that she would wait to see how the situation unfolded before making a firm comment on the matter.

The former Australia captain said she would prefer to watch how Cricket Australia and the wider media handled the developments before deciding whether to speak further.

Alyssa Healy Backs Cricket Australia's Decision Not To Reopen Investigation

Despite her reservations about commenting on the allegations, Healy welcomed Cricket Australia's decision not to reopen the investigation into the 2018 scandal.

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg recently said there was "absolutely no benefit" in revisiting the case more than eight years after the incident.

"I watched it eight years ago too. I think the game of cricket as a whole has moved on. Todd Greenberg's statement about not looking into it any further is a great sign of where we're headed, and that's moving forward and looking ahead to this summer," Healy added.

Healy described Greenberg's position as a positive sign that Australian cricket was looking to move forward rather than revisit the controversy.

She said the game had moved on since the incident and that the focus should now be on the upcoming cricket season.

Alyssa Healy Expresses Sympathy For Those Involved

Healy also acknowledged the emotional impact of the renewed debate on the people involved in the scandal.

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She said those associated with the incident were being made to revisit difficult memories and urged people to consider the human side of the controversy.

"I feel for everyone involved. There's a human element to it as well. People are being dragged back through some difficult memories and reliving experiences they'd probably rather leave behind."

"From a human perspective, we've got to remember that and support the people whose names are being mentioned," she added.

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