Sandpapergate Row: Mitchell Starc Breaks Silence After Usman Khawaja's Explosive Claims

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has responded to former teammate Usman Khawaja's recent claims about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, saying he has not paid much attention to the renewed discussion and continues to stand by the position he took in 2021.

Khawaja has reignited the controversy ahead of the release of his autobiography, Sabr, claiming that the entire Australian setup, including players and support staff, was aware of the ball-tampering operation during the team's 2018 tour of South Africa.

The former opener has also questioned why Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were made to shoulder the responsibility for the incident, arguing that accountability should have been shared across the team.

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Speaking to reporters at an event on Tuesday, Starc said he had largely stayed away from the debate.

"I have not really paid much attention, to be fair," Starc said, as quoted by Fox Sports.

"Obviously there are differing opinions about what happened eight years ago. We were heavily drilled through the process at the time and since. I would not speak on behalf of the bowlers, but where I stand, my opinion has not changed. My recollection has not changed from what we said in 2021."

Responding specifically to Khawaja's claim that sandpaper had also been used during the second Test in Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth, Starc said he was unaware of any such incident.

"Yeah, that is the first I was aware of any of that taking place in PE (Port Elizabeth). I'll leave that for said authors to explain," he said.

"As our statement said, we were not aware of things being taken onto the field. That's where I'll leave it," he added.

The left-arm pacer also reiterated that his position remains unchanged from the joint statement issued by Australia's pace bowlers in 2021. The statement had denied knowledge of any foreign object being used to alter the condition of the ball.

Usman Khawaja's Fresh Claims On 2018 Ball-Tampering Scandal

In his upcoming autobiography, Sabr, the former Australian opener has reportedly claimed that the ball-tampering operation was not limited to the players who were eventually punished.

According to the former Australia opener, players and support staff within the team were aware of what was happening during the South Africa tour.

Khawaja also reportedly alleged that sandpaper had been used during the second Test in Gqeberha before the team was caught during the third Test in Cape Town.

His comments challenge Cricket Australia's long-standing position that Smith, Warner and Bancroft were the only individuals directly implicated in the scandal.

What Happened In Australia's Sandpapergate Scandal?

The infamous Sandpapergate controversy erupted during the third Test between Australia and South Africa in Cape Town in March 2018.

Cameron Bancroft was caught using sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball during the match. The incident led to widespread criticism of the Australian team and resulted in major disciplinary action.

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Then-captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were handed one-year bans from competitive cricket, while Bancroft received a nine-month suspension.

The scandal also triggered a wider debate about leadership, accountability and the culture within Australian cricket.

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