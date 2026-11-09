David Warner Questions Cricket Australia's Probe Into 2018 Ball-Tampering Scandal, Backs Usman Khawaja

Former Australia opener David Warner has backed Usman Khawaja over his recent remarks on the 2018 Sandpaper Gate controversy, saying the truth about the ball-tampering scandal needs to come out.

In a video shared on Instagram, Warner expressed his support for Khawaja and questioned the way the investigation into the controversy was conducted.

He also said the focus should remain on the issues raised by Khawaja rather than on why the matter has resurfaced after eight years.

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"It's been eight years since I've spoken on this topic. And Uzzie (Usman Khawaja), I throw my full support behind you. I thank you for what you've done. It's 100% accurate what you've said. Now everyone knows the truth. It's out there. People wanted to know it; you've come out and said it, and now people are saying, 'Why eight years on?' Talking about selling a book—this is Usman's story. This is what Usman believes," Warner said

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Warner pointed out that Khawaja was not interviewed during the investigation, despite being present alongside Cameron Bancroft at the time of the incident.

"Now, this whole interview process was rushed and botched. Uzzie was sitting next to Cameron Bancroft; Uzzie was not interviewed. How is that a thorough investigation? It baffles me. We're not here to point fingers, and we're not opening our wounds. It's about accountability, transparency, ensuring that the truth is properly examined. And perhaps it's time people stop scrutinising the person asking for accountability and start asking those responsible for the investigation to provide it," Warner added.

The former opener also spoke about how the controversy affected his family. He revealed that he had recently explained the incident to his daughters after they asked him questions about what had happened.

"Now, there were a lot of statements and inaccuracies over the last eight years that were out in the media by people, and there were a lot of people who stayed silent. The last couple of days, I've had to be, I've been talking to my daughters, and that's why it's taken me a couple of days to get this out, because I've had to tell them exactly what had happened. Especially my 12-year-old, Ivy, wanting to know why we were holding her, why there were so many cameras, why we were crying on TV," Warner said.

Warner described the conversation as difficult and said he had used the opportunity to explain the importance of telling the truth.

"That was a hard thing to do. But one thing I did say is, 'Girls, tell the truth, because lies will eventually get out.' It was a very tough time. This is for everyone in Australia. It's been—it's been the question that everyone's been asking. Uzzie, you've said it how it is. It's 100% accurate," the former Australian cricketer added.

He also acknowledged the difficult period experienced by his family and those of Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft, while reiterating his support for Khawaja's comments.

"It's been a tough time for my family, Steve and Cameron no doubt, but this is what needed to come out. I fully support that, Uzzie," he concluded.

What Happened During The 2018 Sandpaper Gate Controversy?

The 2018 ball-tampering scandal, widely known as Sandpaper Gate, involved Australia players during a Test match against South Africa in Cape Town.

Until now, the widely accepted account maintained by Cricket Australia and those involved was that Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were the only players responsible for the incident.

Following the controversy, Smith and Warner were handed 12-month bans from international and domestic cricket, while Bancroft received a nine-month suspension.

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Warner's latest remarks have brought renewed attention to the investigation and the questions raised by Khawaja about how the scandal was handled.

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