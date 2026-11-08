Where is Hardik Pandya? Mumbai Indians' Diwali Greeting Post Sparks IPL 2027 Exit Rumours

Hardik Pandya's future at Mumbai Indians has again become a talking point, as the Mumbai Indians captain did not feature in the team's Diwali greetings post shared on Instagram. Nonetheless, reports suggest that Rohit Sharma could return as the side's captain and Pandya could move to Punjab in the upcoming 2027 season.

Mumbai Indians shared a Diwali greeting featuring several familiar faces from their men's and women's teams, but one notable name was missing — Hardik Pandya. The omission was spotted by fans, who began wondering whether it was simply a creative decision or another hint about the all-rounder's future at the franchise.

The post featured Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Harmanpreet Kaur among others. Pandya, who led the Mumbai squad during the 2026 IPL season, was not part of the artwork and the franchise has offered no explanation for his absence.

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Even though being left out of a festive image cannot to evidence of Pandya's impending departure, the timing has made the omission more significant. Speculation around Pandya's future has been building for months, and recent reports have linked him with a possible move away from Mumbai Indians before IPL 2027.

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One of the most discussed possibilities involves Punjab Kings, with reports suggesting that the two franchises have held talks over a potential trade involving Pandya and India left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh. However, no official announcement has come from either side.

Pandya's second stint with Mumbai Indians has rarely been short of drama. He returned to the franchise ahead of IPL 2024 after two seasons with Gujarat Titans and took over captaincy from Rohit Sharma. The leadership change initially drew a strong reaction from sections of the MI fanbase, while the team's performances came under scrutiny.

Uncertainty grew further during IPL 2026, when Mumbai endured another difficult campaign and Pandya had to deal with fitness concerns. His social media activity too came into the limelight after fans noticed he had briefly unfollowed Mumbai Indians.

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Hence, the Diwali post has attracted attention with speculation over Pandya's future at Mumbai Indians. Although there is no conformation as yet, Pandya's absence from the Diwali greeting has added fuel to transfer rumours.

However, Pandya's Instagram post mentioned that the flamboyant batsman celebrated Choti Diwali along with his immediate family.

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