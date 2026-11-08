Ranveer Allahbadia Backs Deepinder Goyal's Temple Amid Criticism, Calls For Support

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has come out in support of Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal's wearable device Temple, which has faced questions over its scientific claims.

Taking to X, Ranveer wrote, “Twitter calls Deepinder Goyal's Temple unscientific. None of us have enough information to say that yet. He's put in $20 million of his own money, and Harvard and Boston University scientists are on the advisory board.”

Ranveer Praises Goyal's Efforts

In a video shared on X, Ranveer Allahbadia praised Deepinder Goyal for starting Temple after spending 18 years building Zomato. He said Goyal was now following a new purpose and taking on the challenge of developing advanced hardware in India.

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Ranveer also spoke about Temple's ambient isolation feature, which is designed to let users have private conversations without others hearing them. He called the device “a dedicated personal assistant for your mind” and said he was excited to see an Indian entrepreneur working on such a complex technology.

In his post on X, Ranveer wrote, “An Indian entrepreneur is trying something new out in the world, and we need to support him.” Ranveer pointed out Temple's high price of Rs 85,000, while saying there is still not enough information to judge how the device works.

Temple is a wearable device designed to sit near the temples of the forehead. It tracks BrainFlow, which refers to blood flow, and a measure called Entropy. According to Temple's developers, Entropy indicates how hard the body works to maintain its internal functions.

Why Is Temple Facing Criticism?

Temple has faced criticism from hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, known as The Liver Doc. He questioned whether the device can measure blood flow inside the brain.

He also raised concerns about the device's scientific methods, the way its results are explained and the lack of clinical studies showing health benefits.

He compared Temple to Baba Ramdev's Coronil, writing, “Deepinder's Temple device is very much like Baba Ramdev's Coronil. Only one difference. Former is scienceploitation, latter is pseudoscience and both are harmful in their own ways. Learn to identify a scam and fraud when you see one.”

Coronil faced scrutiny over its claims related to COVID-19. In 2021, the Ministry of AYUSH clarified that it was approved as an immunity booster and an additional aid in COVID-19 management, not as a cure. In 2024, the Delhi High Court directed Patanjali and its promoters to remove content claiming that Coronil could cure COVID-19.

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Goyal Defends Temple

Deepinder Goyal has rejected claims that Temple is a scam. Goyal said, “If Temple were a scam, and any of what we said weren't true, people would know it in just a few days of using Temple.”

He added that the company would struggle to recover even a small part of its research and development costs if the product failed.

Goyal said the move was driven by purpose, not money. “This is not about money. I have enough of it to last for generations. My incentives are fully aligned with getting the science right. I am not staking a reputation earned over 20 years on making a quick buck,” he said.

Goyal also cited Whoop, which launched its fitness band in 2015 and published a validation study several years later. He said Temple's research would be shared through preprints before peer-reviewed papers.

He has clarified that Temple is a fitness and wellness device, not a medical device. While Ranveer Allahbadia has supported the project, questions about its scientific claims remain.

ALSO READ: The Liver Doc Intensifies Attack On Deepinder Goyal's Temple: 'Very Much Like Baba Ramdev's Coronil'

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