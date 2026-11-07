The Liver Doc Intensifies Attack On Deepinder Goyal's Temple: 'Very Much Like Baba Ramdev's Coronil'

The debate over Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal's Rs 85,000 wearable device, Temple, has intensified after hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as The Liver Doc, questioned the science behind its claims.

In a post on X, Philips raised doubts about the device's ability to measure blood flow inside the brain and interpret its proprietary Entropy metric. His remarks come amid an ongoing public exchange with Goyal over the scientific evidence supporting the wearable's claims.

Comparing Temple with Baba Ramdev's Coronil, Philips wrote, "Deepinder's Temple device is very much like Baba Ramdev's Coronil. Only one difference. Former is scienceploitation, latter is pseudoscience and both are harmful in their own ways. Learn to identify a scam and fraud when you see one."

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What is Deepinder Goyal's Temple?

Temple is a wearable health and fitness tracking device developed by Goyal. It is designed to be worn near the temple region of the forehead and has been promoted for its ability to monitor physiological signals.

One of its key features, BrainFlow, is intended to track changes in cerebral blood flow. The device also uses a metric called Entropy, which its developers describe as an indicator of how hard the body is working to maintain its internal functioning.

Temple opened for pre-orders on November 1 at a price of Rs.85,000. The product has attracted scrutiny from medical professionals who have questioned whether its advertised capabilities have been adequately validated.

Why is The Liver Doc Questioning The Temple?

Philips has argued that Temple's sensors may be detecting blood flow in the superficial temporal artery, a blood vessel located outside the skull that supplies areas around the temple, scalp and face. The doctor has questioned whether readings from this artery can establish changes in cerebral blood flow, which refers to circulation within the brain.

In his criticism, Philips has also raised concerns about the scientific methodology behind Temple's research and the interpretation of its findings.

The Liver Doc's criticism of Temple is broadly centred on the concern that a product is being marketed with ambitious health-related claims and consumers are being asked to pay a substantial amount for it.

The debate has focused on whether the device's measurements can reliably support the health-related claims made by its developers. The scientific questions remain disputed, and Philips' allegations have not been established through a legal finding.

Comparison With Coronil

The comparison with Coronil refers to the controversy the product faced over claims about its effectiveness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Developed by Patanjali Ayurved and promoted by Baba Ramdev, Coronil came under scrutiny over claims that it could treat COVID-19. In July 2021, the Union Ministry of AYUSH clarified that the product had been approved as an immunity booster and an adjunct in COVID-19 management, not as a cure for the disease.

In July 2024, the Delhi High Court also directed Patanjali and its promoters to remove content claiming that Coronil could cure COVID-19.

Philips' comparison draws on the questions raised over the scientific evidence behind health-related product claims. However, Temple and Coronil are different products, and the controversy surrounding Coronil does not, by itself, establish whether Temple's claims are scientifically valid.

Deepinder Goyal Defends Temple

Goyal has rejected allegations that Temple is a scam and defended the research behind the product. In a post on X addressed to “Concerned Indian Doctors” on November 5, the Zomato co-founder said that approximately $30 million had been invested in Temple's development, including $20 million from his personal funds.

Goyal also cited the device's 14-day, no-questions-asked return policy, arguing that consumers would be able to determine whether the product delivered on its promises. He said that the company stood by its science and that further validation would continue, with independent studies expected to emerge as the device becomes available to users.

Goyal has also clarified that Temple is being positioned as a fitness and wellness device, rather than a medical device.

ALSO READ: '$900 For Mere Fitness Tracker?': The Liver Doc Hits Back As Deepinder Goyal Defends 'Temple' Device, Calls It 'Science Fraud'

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