How Did Ranbir Kapoor Train For Ramayana? Actor Revealed His Three-Hour Workout Routine

Ramayana actor Ranbir Kapoor has received rave reviews from critics and fans for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the epic. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film was released on November 5. It stars Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

A resurfaced video from 2024 shows Kapoor talking about his revamped workout routine and the changes he made to prepare for an upcoming role.

During an interaction with entrepreneur and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on his podcast, Kapoor discussed the lifestyle changes he had adopted to stay healthy in his 40s. The conversation took place months after he took paternity leave and before he signed up for the mythological film.

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Without naming Ramayana, Kapoor revealed that he had significantly changed his workout routine because of the new project.

"I have really changed my workout because of my new work that I am going to start soon, because of which I have really changed the type of workout," he said.

He further explained how his earlier fitness routine, which primarily involved dumbbells, chest presses and protein intake, had evolved.

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"Earlier, it was like dumbbells and pushing and chest press and protein and all of that. I'm working with this really interesting trainer. He's from Korea. His name is Nav. He has really changed my perception of training," Kapoor said.

The actor revealed that he was training for three hours every day. His morning routine included mobility exercises, stretching and cardio from 11 am to 12 pm. After taking an afternoon nap, he would return to training between 5 pm and 7 pm, focusing primarily on strength exercises.

Kapoor also shared that his new training programme involved several exercises that did not require machines or weights.

"But I'm doing such new things which have nothing to do with machines or weights. You know, it's body weight. It's a lot of pull-ups, a lot of squats, a lot of deadlifts. That's the only weight I use. Otherwise, it's a lot of new styles of training – it includes handstands and headstands," he added.

Explaining why he had opted for such an intensive routine, Kapoor said he was tired of conventional weight training and wanted to explore different techniques.

"I'm bored of just pumping out. Three hours a day is a lot, but I'm doing it because I'm preparing for a role," he said.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 2: Film Crosses Rs 220-Crore Mark, But Friday's Earnings Drop

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