'He Is A Handsome Man': Sadhguru On Yash Playing Ravana In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Sadhguru has shared his views on actor Yash playing Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's film Ramayana. The film, released on November 5, has received accolades from critics and fans for Yash's portrayal of Ravana. It also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. During a recent podcast on his YouTube channel, Sadhguru Darshan, he spoke about Yash's casting, the portrayal of mythological characters in films such as Baahubali and the various aspects of Ravana's character.

“I don't know how Yash became Ravana. I know him very well,” he said. “Yash is a handsome man and a very talented star in the country,” he added.

Sadhguru also pointed out how villains are often portrayed in films, saying, “Somehow, have you noticed villains always have a blunt nose and not a sharp nose?”

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Speaking about films such as Baahubali and their larger-than-life portrayal of characters, Sadhguru said that filmmakers today need to capture the audience's attention. “I think that the way things are done today, it's important to grab people's attention. All right, it's needed. I'm not against it,” he said.

He added that films such as Baahubali have succeeded because they appeal to people's imagination and portray characters with extraordinary abilities.

“Well, in certain movies in the last five years, these Baahubalis and other films have done so well because somewhere it captured people's imagination of being a little super. As just being a man is not enough, you need to be a little superman. I'm okay with that,” he said.

Sadhguru also spoke about the qualities people associate with Lord Ram, saying that a large section of the world's population appreciates inclusiveness, balance and a peaceful figure who is willing to fight when necessary.

“60 to 70% of the world's population, Hindu or otherwise, Indian or otherwise, they have this in their heart and they appreciate inclusiveness, they appreciate balance and they appreciate one who stands as a peaceful figure. But willing to fight a battle if it's necessary,” he said.

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Sadhguru Explains Ravana's Character And His Downfall

Sadhguru highlighted that people's understanding of Ramayana and its characters comes from the descriptions in the epic rather than personal experience.

Describing Ravana, Sadhguru said he was a great scholar, a capable ruler, a devoted worshipper of Lord Shiva and an accomplished king who built the magnificent city of Lanka. “He was a very just administrator, a very capable man and a great devotee,” he said.

He then narrated the story of Ravana's devotion to Lord Shiva and his desire to take Shiva's wife, Parvati, as a reward. According to the story shared by Sadhguru, Ravana worshipped Shiva, who eventually asked him what he wanted. Ravana then expressed his desire to take Parvati with him. Bound by his word, Shiva agreed.

However, when Parvati learnt that Ravana was coming to take her, she sought a way to escape. Sadhguru narrated how Parvati transformed a frog into a beautiful woman, Mandodari, who Ravana eventually took home, believing her to be Parvati.

Mandodari later became Ravana's wife. Sadhguru described her as a beautiful and wise woman who repeatedly warned Ravana against his actions, particularly when he abducted Sita.

He said Mandodari advised Ravana to return Sita, warning him that his actions would eventually lead to his downfall. However, Ravana failed to listen to her.

Explaining the central flaw in Ravana's character, Sadhguru said that his extraordinary strength, intelligence and abilities made him believe he was superior to everyone else.

“You have strength, you have wisdom, you have intelligence, you have many various faculties which are extraordinary. Now you think you are better than anybody in the universe. Now this is a bad thing. This is all Ravana's problem is,” he said.

He added that Ravana's downfall was the result of his lack of balance, which caused his own intelligence and capabilities to work against him.

“Above all, balance. This is continuously I'm telling everybody. You may have intelligence, you may have talent, you may have various qualities. But if there is no balance, your intelligence will work against you. This is Ravana's life. His own intelligence, his own talent, his own capabilities worked against him because of no balance,” he said.

“Rama is balanced. He may not be as strong as Ravana. That's how Ramayana depicts him. He's not as strong as Ravana in many ways. He's not as skilled as Ravana, but he is balanced,” he said comparing Ravana with Lord Ram.

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