Meghan Markle's Father Arrested Over Child Sexual Abuse Material

Thomas Markle Sr, father of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and a former member of the royal family, was subject to an arrest by authorities on the charges of alleged storage of child sexual abuse material within units in California, as per a statement from them on Saturday.

Markle was arrested in a senior care facility in Polk County, and transported by federal agents via an ambulance while seated in a wheelchair, wearing handcuffs, as per a report from The Daily Mirror tabloid.

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First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli stated that the authorities made the arrest after seizing "approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives, and books" that held images of child sexual abuse, kept in storage in Los Angeles.

Some of the images depicted him with the children, the FBI affidavit said.

"These allegations are extremely serious, and we will prosecute Mr Markle to the fullest extent of federal law," Essayli said.

Phone calls and emails seeking comment from his court-appointed attorney were not immediately returned. Following his arrest, Markle appeared before a federal court in Tampa and was released to a senior care facility under electronic monitoring.

US Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin also ordered a psychiatric evaluation, citing concerns that Markle may be unable to fully understand the legal proceedings or effectively assist in his own defence.

According to the US Attorney's Office in Los Angeles, future court proceedings will be transferred to California, though hearings are unlikely to begin for several weeks.

Markle's arrest came after reports by British tabloid The Sun that Meghan Markle's half-brother allegedly discovered a cache of child sexual abuse material while clearing out their father's home in the Philippines. The discovery reportedly led investigators to two storage units in the Los Angeles area that Markle had rented since 2008.

US Attorney Bill Essayli told The Associated Press that investigators have not identified any US-based victims linked to the material seized so far, though the investigation remains ongoing.

Markle had been living in the Philippines earlier this year when he suffered a stroke and underwent the amputation of his left leg, prompting his return to the United States.

According to The Sun, Thomas Markle Jr claimed he found "hundreds, if not thousands" of child sexual abuse images in boxes at his father's home in Cebu City. He said he reported the material to authorities in the Philippines and later contacted the FBI.

"I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years, but that stops now," Markle Jr was quoted as saying. "I won't speak to my father ever again unless I'm called to give evidence against him."

Meghan Markle also commented on the allegations, citing a 2019 letter sent to law enforcement authorities, which contained allegations regarding Markle Sr's storage of child sexual abuse material.

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"It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated," Meghan said.

"I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them," she said.

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