Tamil Nadu Poultry Crisis: Nearly 50,000 Chickens Die in Six Days, Farmers Face Heavy Losses Ahead of Diwali

Nearly 50,000 chickens have reportedly died within six days across several villages in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district after a suspected disease outbreak, leaving poultry farmers facing heavy losses just ahead of Diwali, NDTV reported.

The sudden deaths have put farmers under financial strain as they struggle to protect their remaining poultry and recover the money invested in their farms.

Farmers told NDTV that approximately 40,000-50,000 chickens have died across multiple poultry farms. However, district administration figures have put the death toll at around 26,000 birds.

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A poultry farmer Mohan reportedly lost around 7,000 chickens within a week in Cuddalore. Several other farmers have also reported significant losses, threatening their livelihoods and poultry businesses.

Unusual symptoms raise concerns as Chickens found lying with their legs stretched backwards and wings spread out.

Farmers Face Mounting Financial Pressure

The outbreak has added to the financial strain on poultry farmers, many of whom depend on poultry farming for their livelihood. They have already spent heavily on chicks, feed and farm maintenance. A single chick costs around Rs 47-48, while a 50-kg bag of poultry feed is priced between Rs 2,500 and Rs 2,600. Electricity bills alone range from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000.

Mohan said he had invested around Rs 40-50 lakh in his poultry business and was struggling to recover from the losses caused by the outbreak.

Bird Flu Ruled Out, Further Tests Underway

A preliminary laboratory report has ruled out avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, according to a senior district administration official. However, the exact cause of the mass deaths remains unidentified.

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The Tamil Nadu government has sent additional samples, including feed and water specimens, to specialised laboratories, including a facility in Bhopal, for further investigation. Authorities are awaiting test results to identify the disease and determine appropriate containment measures.

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