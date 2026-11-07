Zomato's 40-km Food Delivery Service In 7 Cities: Here's How To Check And Order

Zomato has launched 'Limitless Delivery', a service that allows customers to order from restaurants located farther away than the platform's usual delivery radius. The service also gives partner restaurants access to customers across a wider area, expanding their reach beyond nearby neighbourhoods.

The new feature allows customers to discover and order food from restaurants situated as far as 40 km from their delivery addresses, subject to restaurant participation and location availability. Previously, Zomato primarily displayed restaurants based on their proximity to customers, limiting access to the food corners located farther away.

With Limitless Delivery, the company aims to overcome these distance restrictions and make a wider selection of restaurants accessible.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Zomato CEO Aditya Mangla said the initiative would help customers order from their favourite restaurants even when they are located far from home.

Seven Cities Get Access to Limitless Delivery

The feature has initially been rolled out across seven major Indian cities which are Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune and Hyderabad.

The company has not announced a confirmed timeline for expanding the service to additional cities.

How to Order Food from Restaurants Up to 40 km Away

Customers can access Limitless Delivery through two methods on the Zomato application.

The first option is through the homepage. Users need to open the Zomato app, navigate to the 'Explore More' section and tap the dedicated 'Limitless Delivery' shortcut. This will display participating restaurants available for longer-distance orders.

Alternatively, customers can use the direct search option by entering the name of their preferred restaurant in the app. If the outlet supports Limitless Delivery and serves their location, users can browse its menu and place an order through the usual process.

Are All Restaurants Available Within 40 km?

The 40-km distance represents the maximum delivery range supported by the app, not a guarantee that every restaurant within that radius will be available. Access depends on participating restaurants and the customer's delivery location. Depending on the service and geographical factors, delivery charges and estimated waiting times may also vary.

What Does the Feature Mean for Customers?

Limitless Delivery could expand food choices for customers by connecting them with restaurants previously outside their regular delivery radius. It may also help restaurants improving earnings by reaching customers across different neighbourhoods.

ALSO READ: Gold Extends Drop On Stronger-Than-Expected US Employment Data

The initiative marks another step towards making food delivery customer friendly in India's major urban markets.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.