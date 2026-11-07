US Offers $20 Million Reward For Information On Iran's Nuclear Programme

The US Central Command on Saturday announced that it is offering a reward of $20 million along with a "possible relocation" to anyone who can provide it information regarding Iran's nuclear programme.

This includes details on its facilities, equipment and associated personnel (including those from the scientific community) as well as information on the movement of the same

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"The regime's lack of compliance with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) on safeguards obligations has led to the agency's loss of “continuity of knowledge” regarding Iran's production and inventory of key components like centrifuges," the US government's official website said.

It cited an IAEA report from 2025 that stated that Iran is enriching uranium to 60% purity. The website described this as "a level that is a short technical step from the 90% required for a nuclear weapon."

"Iran is the only non-nuclear-weapon state to produce uranium at such a high enrichment level. Experts estimate this quantity, if enriched further, could be enough for several nuclear weapons," the site added.

This development comes after US President Donald Trump threatened to target Iran's suspected underground nuclear facility at Pickaxe Mountain as a potential target for further military action, saying that America has only one or two remaining sites to deal with to fulfil its aim of dismantling Tehran's nuclear capabilities.

Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Nov. 1, Trump claimed that American military operations had significantly weakened Iran's military and nuclear infrastructure, adding that Washington was in no rush to launch further attacks.

Located near Iran's Natanz nuclear complex, Pickaxe Mountain is a suspected underground facility that has attracted attention from Western intelligence agencies because of its heavily fortified tunnel network. The site is believed to have been designed to protect sensitive infrastructure and potentially store nuclear material.

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The locations targeted during previous US military strikes were Iran's established nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan. Pickaxe Mountain was not among them, as its underground construction and reinforced structures could make it difficult to damage through conventional aerial attacks.

However, the facility's precise operational status and the presence of nuclear material remain unverified. Iran has consistently denied conducting nuclear activities at the site.

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