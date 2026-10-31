Uranium Stockpile Transfer, Strait Of Hormuz Reopening: What Iran's Reported Draft Deal With US Proposes

A preliminary framework for a possible agreement between the United States and Iran reportedly proposes transferring Tehran's highly enriched uranium stockpile to a mutually agreed third country or reducing its enrichment levels, alongside reopening the strategically important Strait of Hormuz to international shipping within seven days of an initial understanding.

The proposals are part of a draft agreement aimed at easing tensions between Washington and Tehran and preventing a renewed military confrontation. According to a report by Al Arabiya, the framework also envisages direct negotiations between the two countries in Doha, replacing Istanbul as the proposed venue for discussions.

China could reportedly act as a guarantor of the eventual agreement, overseeing its implementation and helping ensure that both sides adhere to their commitments.

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Al Arabiya reported that the proposed framework outlines a phased arrangement under which concessions from either side would be linked to independently verified commitments from the other. Iran's obligations concerning its nuclear programme and maritime security would be matched by steps from Washington to ease sanctions, blockades and other economic restrictions.

The draft also proposes a dispute-resolution mechanism involving mediators and guarantor countries. The arrangement is intended to address delays in implementation or alleged violations before disagreements escalate into another round of military confrontation, Al Arabiya reported.

The reported proposals come amid intensified diplomatic efforts led by Qatar and Pakistan to bring Washington and Tehran back to the negotiating table.

Sources familiar with the Qatari-Pakistani mediation efforts told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that indirect negotiations had made progress following a Qatari delegation's visit to Tehran on Friday. The delegation was led by a senior adviser to Qatar's prime minister and foreign minister.

According to the publication, an American delegation is expected to join the discussions in Doha, potentially paving the way for a return to formal negotiations. The mediators are pushing for direct engagement between the two sides, although an agreement to begin face-to-face talks has not yet been confirmed.

An Iranian source told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that discussions were still being conducted indirectly through intermediaries. The source also said that one of Iran's deputy foreign ministers was in Doha to facilitate engagement with the Qatari delegation.

Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported that no date had been finalised for the arrival of the US delegation in Doha, suggesting that the two sides had yet to agree on resuming direct negotiations.

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The latest diplomatic push follows more than 12 hours of discussions between Qatari officials and Iranian representatives in Tehran on Friday, Axios reported. The Qatari mediators remained in contact with the White House throughout the discussions.

A diplomatic source told Axios that positive progress had been made, with negotiations continuing in an effort to reach an agreement.

The latest round of talks follows an earlier Qatari visit during which mediators reportedly presented Tehran with a draft agreement. A Reuters report said the proposal gave both sides seven days to address their concerns and required daily confidence-building measures.

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