Top 10 Polluted Cities Today: Hoshiarpur, Rohtak Have 'Hazardous' AQI; Punjab Has 5 More Cities 'Severe' Zone

Air pollution levels across several Indian cities climbed to worrying levels on Saturday, with Hoshiarpur in Punjab leading the country's most polluted list. Hoshiarpur and Rohtak in Haryana are the only two cities among the top ten to fall in the “Hazardous” category.

According to AQI.in's live air quality tracker updated at 7.29 pm on October 31, Hoshiarpur recorded an AQI of 330, which the tracker says is 16 times above the standard value. Rohtak followed with 311, 15 times above the standard. The other eight cities on the list were all rated “Severe”.

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Punjab accounted for six of the 10 spots. Faridkot ranked third with an AQI of 296 (15x above the standard), followed by Jalandhar at 286 (14x) and Bathinda at 271 (13x). Amritsar stood eighth at 258 (12x), while Pathankot was tenth at 257 (12x).

Haryana had three cities on the list. Alongside Rohtak, Rewari ranked fifth at 279 (13x) and Sonipat ninth at 258 (12x).

Meerut in Uttar Pradesh was the lone city from outside Punjab and Haryana, ranking seventh with an AQI of 268, 13 times above the standard.

What Does AQI Mean?

The Air Quality Index is a measure used to communicate air pollution levels and their potential impact on health. India's Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) divides readings into six categories. An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as good, while readings between 51 and 100 are considered satisfactory.

The moderate category covers readings between 101 and 200, followed by poor (201 to 300), very poor (301 to 400) and severe (401 to 500). Labels differ between trackers. The one used here follows the US AQI scale, which is why readings between 201 and 300 are called “Severe” and anything above that “Hazardous”.

What Are PM2.5 And PM10?

AQI is calculated from pollutants such as PM2.5 and PM10. These stand for particulate matter, tiny solid and liquid particles floating in the air. PM2.5 refers to particles of 2.5 micrometres or smaller, and PM10 to particles of 10 micrometres or smaller. PM2.5 is considered more harmful because the particles are fine enough to travel deep into the lungs.

Who Should Be Careful?

Air quality can shift through the day depending on weather conditions, wind speed, vehicle emissions and industrial activity, so each reading is only a snapshot of one moment. People with asthma or other respiratory conditions, children and older adults are most likely to feel breathing discomfort. They are advised to follow local air quality updates and limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity when pollution rises.

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