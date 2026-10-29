Air Pollution Alert: Chennai, Mumbai AQIs Touch Unhealthy Levels; Kolkata Surprises With Relatively Clean Air

Air quality levels varied across six Indian cities, with Chennai recording the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) at 166, followed by Mumbai at 161. Delhi's AQI stood at 134, while Bengaluru recorded a reading of 142.

Hyderabad reported an AQI of 135, while Kolkata had the lowest reading among the six cities, at 88.

The readings show differences in air quality across the cities, with five recording AQI levels in the moderate category under India's national air quality classification. Kolkata was the only city among the six with a satisfactory reading.

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Air quality can fluctuate throughout the day depending on weather conditions, emissions from vehicles and industries, construction activity and the movement of pollutants.

AQI Today: Air Quality In India's Cities

The AQI readings across the six cities are as follows:

City AQI

Chennai 166

Mumbai 161

Bengaluru 142

Hyderabad 135

Delhi 134

Kolkata 88

Delhi's Air Quality Today

Delhi recorded an AQI of 134, placing it in the moderate category under India's National Air Quality Index classification.

The main reason for the relatively low AQI in the city is that several parts of the national capital received rainfall on Thursday.

An AQI in this range indicates that air pollution may cause breathing discomfort to people with lung diseases, asthma, children and older adults. While the reading is lower than those recorded in Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru, it still indicates that air quality remains a concern for sensitive groups.

Air quality readings can change depending on weather conditions, wind speed and the concentration of pollutants in the atmosphere. A single reading provides a snapshot of conditions and does not, by itself, establish whether pollution levels are improving or deteriorating.

AQI Today: How Do Other Cities Compare?

Chennai and Mumbai recorded the highest AQI readings among the six cities, at 166 and 161, respectively. Both readings fall within the moderate category under India's national classification.

Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 142, while Hyderabad stood at 135. Delhi's reading was marginally lower at 134.

Kolkata reported an AQI of 88, placing it in the satisfactory category. Under India's National AQI scale, readings between 51 and 100 are considered satisfactory, while readings between 101 and 200 fall in the moderate category.

What Do The AQI Readings Mean?

The Air Quality Index is a measure used to communicate air pollution levels and their potential health impact. India's Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI readings into six categories.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as good, while readings between 51 and 100 are considered satisfactory. The moderate category covers readings between 101 and 200, followed by poor (201–300), very poor (301–400) and severe (401–500).

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Under this classification, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi fall in the moderate category, while Kolkata falls in the satisfactory category.

Even at moderate AQI levels, people with asthma or other respiratory conditions, children and older adults may experience breathing discomfort. Sensitive individuals should monitor local air quality updates and consider limiting prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity when pollution levels rise.

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