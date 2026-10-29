Andhra Fire Services Clear Over 10,000 Fallen Trees After Cyclone Arnab

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department has cleared more than 10,000 fallen trees following Cyclone Arnab, deploying 281 personnel in 120 wood-cutting teams and 19 boat-rescue teams across affected areas, officials said on Thursday.

The department activated preparedness and emergency-response measures in 14 districts from October 27 to 29, an official press release said.

The department recorded 3,072 calls, including 2,463 emergency calls and 609 calls through the Swarna Grama Swarna Ward portal. Of these, 3,041 were related to tree-cutting and 31 to rescue operations.

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The department deployed 23 inflatable rubber boats, nine rescue tenders and 21 quick response vehicles. Its equipment included 1,328 life jackets, 853 life buoys, 76 Advanced Search and Rescue Apparatus (ASKA) lights and 120 power saws.

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Fire services personnel also undertook water-bailout operations and cleared electrical hazards while teams were deployed to remove fallen trees and road obstructions, assist rescue and evacuation operations and respond to fire emergencies, the release said.

Four fire-patrolling vehicles were deployed up to the Ichapuram border in Srikakulam district, while mobile rescue tenders and highway patrol teams were positioned in major cities and towns. The department coordinated with district administrations, police, revenue and electricity officials.

The department appealed to the public to follow official weather advisories, avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas and cooperate with emergency-response teams.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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