What Is Anthropic Really Worth? Aswath Damodaran Puts A Number On It

How much is Anthropic really worth ahead of its planned initial public offering (IPO)? Aswath Damodaran, Professor of Finance at New York University's Stern School of Business, has put a number on it: $1.475 trillion.

In his blog, Musings on Markets, titled “The Anthropic Prospectus Arrives: My (but not the) IPO Valuation!”, published on October 28, 2026, Damodaran valued the AI company's equity at $1.475 trillion, at the lower end of the $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion IPO pricing range cited in his analysis. His assessment follows Anthropic's prospectus filing on October 26 and examines the company's potential future earnings, investment requirements and risks.

The valuation depends heavily on assumptions about how quickly Anthropic can grow, how profitable its business can become and how much it must spend to sustain that growth. Damodaran's analysis also outlines scenarios in which its equity value could reach $4.04 trillion or become worthless.

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Anthropic Valuation: How Damodaran Arrived At $1.475 Trillion

Damodaran's base case assumes Anthropic's revenue will approach $1 trillion by 2036. He estimates a target operating margin of 27.5%, assumes the company will generate $3 in additional revenue for every $1 invested in capital, and applies a cost of capital of 9.74%.

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His calculation also includes an estimated $100 billion in IPO proceeds in the company's cash balance. His debt estimate accounts for the present value of Anthropic's computing commitments.

Damodaran's approach reflects his view that investors should distinguish between a company's market price and its underlying value. He has argued that AI companies could be priced using headline growth metrics and investor expectations rather than detailed assessments of future cash flows.

His latest analysis attempts to estimate Anthropic's value using its business fundamentals, while allowing investors to adjust the assumptions and develop their own valuations.

Can Anthropic Generate $1 Trillion In Revenue By 2036?

A key driver of Damodaran's valuation is his assessment that the market for AI products and services could eventually be worth $5 trillion or more.

He believes AI could disrupt industries by replacing highly paid white-collar employees, rather than merely improving their productivity. The market's eventual size will depend on how widely AI adoption spreads across industries and geographies.

Damodaran sees Anthropic as a potential leader in the premium segment of the AI market. He also highlights its ambition to enter businesses that its AI agents could disrupt, including pharmaceuticals, where the technology could be used for drug research and testing.

Based on these assumptions, he considers it plausible that Anthropic's revenue could approach $1 trillion in a decade. For comparison, he notes that Amazon and Walmart generate around $700 billion to $750 billion in annual revenue.

However, Anthropic's growth faces challenges. Damodaran points to a slowdown in revenue growth during the third quarter of 2026, competition from OpenAI, computing capacity constraints and some enterprises shifting towards cheaper open-source models.

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These factors could make it harder for the company to sustain its earlier growth rates.

Why Profit Margins And Computing Costs Matter

Revenue growth alone will not determine Anthropic's value. Its ability to convert sales into profits while funding future expansion will also be critical.

Damodaran divides the AI market into two segments. Mass-market products could generate operating margins of around 10%, similar to business services, while premium models could achieve margins closer to enterprise software, with top-quartile margins approaching 40%.

He assumes that 75% of Anthropic's eventual revenue will come from premium products and 25% from mass-market offerings. This produces an initial pre-tax operating margin estimate of 32.5%, which he reduces to 27.5% in his valuation to account for regulatory costs.

Computing infrastructure is another major consideration. Damodaran points to Anthropic's commitments exceeding $600 billion, which are intended to support growth and maintain its competitive position.

These commitments can help secure computing capacity but also create substantial future obligations. Moving computing costs from variable expenses to fixed operating costs can support higher gross margins, while increasing operating leverage and making profitability more sensitive to revenue growth.

Anthropic will also need to renew and expand its computing capacity. Although chip costs could decline, increasingly powerful AI models and the infrastructure needed to support them may require further investment.

Damodaran assumes the company will generate $3 in additional revenue for every $1 invested in capital, with computing constraints easing over time.

Anthropic Valuation: Best-Case And Worst-Case Scenarios

Damodaran's analysis shows how changes in assumptions can produce dramatically different valuations.

Best-case scenario: $4.04 trillion

In the optimistic scenario, Anthropic generates $1.5 trillion in revenue by 2036 and achieves a 40% operating margin. Computing capacity becomes cheaper, the company generates $4 in revenue for every $1 invested in capital, and its cost of capital falls to 7.79%. Regulation has no impact on margins.

Under these conditions, Damodaran estimates Anthropic's equity value at $4.04 trillion.

Worst-case scenario: Negative $373 billion

In the pessimistic scenario, revenue reaches only $200 billion by 2036, operating margins fall to 10% and computing capacity remains scarce and expensive. The sales-to-capital ratio falls to one, the cost of capital rises to 9.88%, and regulation has a severe impact on margins.

Damodaran estimates negative equity value of $373 billion under these assumptions and concludes that the company would not survive as a going concern.

The wide gap between the scenarios underscores how sensitive Anthropic's valuation is to its growth, margins and investment requirements.

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Damodaran advises investors to assess their assumptions using his 3P test: Is the scenario possible, plausible and probable?

Anthropic IPO: Governance Concerns For Investors

Beyond valuation, Damodaran raises concerns about Anthropic's corporate governance and the influence public shareholders would have over the company.

He highlights its five classes of shares with different voting rights. According to his analysis, a benefit trust will select the board, while the founders will retain 50.1% of voting rights, regardless of how many additional shares are issued.

He argues that this structure would considerably limit public shareholders' ability to influence company decisions.

Damodaran also questions Anthropic's public benefit corporation structure, under which the company says it may balance shareholder interests against those of other stakeholders and its stated purpose, even if decisions negatively affect business performance or the market price of its shares.

He also discusses the IPO's share-unlocking provisions, which will allow certain existing investors to sell shares at the offering and others to sell over time. While some investors may worry about selling pressure, Damodaran believes the impact could be muted given the presence of large institutional investors and the potential for substantial liquidity.

What Does Damodaran's Valuation Mean For Investors?

Damodaran's main argument is that Anthropic's value depends on its future business performance, not simply its current growth figures or position in the AI market.

His $1.475 trillion estimate falls below the IPO pricing range cited in his analysis, while his best-case scenario points to a potential value of $4.04 trillion. Both outcomes depend on assumptions about revenue, profitability, computing costs and regulation.

Damodaran plans to wait for the IPO pricing before deciding whether to invest. If the shares are priced substantially above his estimated value, he says he will stay out of the initial trading frenzy.

He also cautions that a perceived gap between price and value does not mean the market will correct it within an investor's timeframe.

The key question for investors is whether Anthropic can deliver the revenue growth and profitability needed to justify its eventual market price, while meeting its substantial computing commitments and managing the risks associated with its business and governance structure.

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