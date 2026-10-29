Pine Labs Q2 Results: Profit Rockets Multifold, Revenue Jumps 24%

Pine Labs Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 grew over five-fold year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. The company posted a bottom-line of Rs 38.6 crore.
In the year-ago period, the company had registered a net profit of Rs 6 crore. Revenue from operations rose 24% to Rs 806 crore, from Rs 650 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.
-
Indian Markets Turning Corner After Two Tough Years, Says Sandeep Tandon
-
NDTV Profit Ignite 2026: Experts See Opportunity In Equities, Stay Bullish For Long-Term
-
Buy Right, Sit Tight Does Not Work for Individual Stocks, Says Dinshaw Irani
-
'Worst Is Behind': Quant MF Sees Market Bottom, Flags 'Extreme Euphoria' In Midcaps
-
India's Mutual Fund Industry Could Become A $1 Trillion Opportunity, Say Fund Managers
-
'Foreign Investors Are Baraatis': Raamdeo Agrawal's Take On LTCG Tax
-
Stay Invested Through Market Cycles: Raamdeo Agrawal at NDTV Profit Ignite
-
Ramesh Damani Remains Bullish On India For Next 20-30 Years, Sees Bargains Amid Market Weakness
-
CAS Came After A Long Consultation Process: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFIT IGNITE
-
Aim To Cut FPI Onboarding Time From Mth To Five Days: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFI
On the operational front performance remained robust with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation climbing 68% to Rs 126 crore from Rs 75 crore. Ebitda margin expanded to 15.6% from 11.5%
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
Pine Labs (Q2, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit at Rs 38.6 crore versus Rs 6 crore.
- Revenue up 24% to Rs 806 crore versus Rs 650 crore.
- Ebitda up 68% to Rs 126 crore versus Rs 75 crore.
- Margin at 15.6% versus 11.5%.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.