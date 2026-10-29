Pine Labs Q2 Results: Profit Rockets Multifold, Revenue Jumps 24%

Pine Labs Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 grew over five-fold year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. The company posted a bottom-line of Rs 38.6 crore.

In the year-ago period, the company had registered a net profit of Rs 6 crore. Revenue from operations rose 24% to Rs 806 crore, from Rs 650 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

On the operational front performance remained robust with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation climbing 68% to Rs 126 crore from Rs 75 crore. Ebitda margin expanded to 15.6% from 11.5%

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Pine Labs (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit at Rs 38.6 crore versus Rs 6 crore.

Revenue up 24% to Rs 806 crore versus Rs 650 crore.

Ebitda up 68% to Rs 126 crore versus Rs 75 crore.

Margin at 15.6% versus 11.5%.

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