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Nilkamal Q2 Results: Profit Doubles, Revenue Jumps 16%; Shares Soar 20%

In the year-ago period, the company's profit stood at Rs 33.7 crore.

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Nilkamal Q2 Results: Profit Doubles, Revenue Jumps 16%; Shares Soar 20%
Nilkamal Q2 results
Image Source: Unsplash
  • Nilkamal Ltd's Q2 net profit doubled to Rs 67.8 crore year-on-year
  • Revenue grew 16.3% to Rs 1,126 crore compared to last year
  • EBITDA rose 59% to Rs 136 crore with margin up to 12.1%
Will Nilkamal sustain this profit growth in upcoming quarters?

Nilkamal Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of financial year 2027 doubled year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 67.8 crore. 

In the year-ago period, the company's profit stood at Rs 33.7 crore. Revenue from operations rose 16.3% to Rs 1,126 crore from Rs 968 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year. 

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation climbed 59% to Rs 136 crore, compared to Rs 85.4 crore, while margin expanded to 12.1% from 8.8% in the year-ago period. 

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Nilkamal's B2B business revenue grew 18% year-on-year to approximately Rs 987 crore, while its retail and e-commerce business revenue increased 8% year-on-year to around Rs 119 crore.

Nilkamal (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit at Rs 67.8 crore versus Rs 33.7 crore.

  • Revenue up 16.3% to Rs 1,126 crore versus Rs 968 crore.
  • Ebitda up 59% to Rs 136 crore versus Rs 85.4 crore.
  • Margin at 12.1% versus 8.8%.

Nilkamal Share Price

The stock rocketed 20% to a high of Rs 2,116.30 apiece on the NSE beforing paring gains to trade 13.7% higher at Rs 2004. The shares have risen 44.8% year-to-date and 32.3% in the last 12 months. 

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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