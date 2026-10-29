Nilkamal Q2 Results: Profit Doubles, Revenue Jumps 16%; Shares Soar 20%

- Nilkamal Ltd's Q2 net profit doubled to Rs 67.8 crore year-on-year
- Revenue grew 16.3% to Rs 1,126 crore compared to last year
- EBITDA rose 59% to Rs 136 crore with margin up to 12.1%
Nilkamal Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of financial year 2027 doubled year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 67.8 crore.
In the year-ago period, the company's profit stood at Rs 33.7 crore. Revenue from operations rose 16.3% to Rs 1,126 crore from Rs 968 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.
-
Indian Markets Turning Corner After Two Tough Years, Says Sandeep Tandon
-
NDTV Profit Ignite 2026: Experts See Opportunity In Equities, Stay Bullish For Long-Term
-
Buy Right, Sit Tight Does Not Work for Individual Stocks, Says Dinshaw Irani
-
'Worst Is Behind': Quant MF Sees Market Bottom, Flags 'Extreme Euphoria' In Midcaps
-
India's Mutual Fund Industry Could Become A $1 Trillion Opportunity, Say Fund Managers
-
'Foreign Investors Are Baraatis': Raamdeo Agrawal's Take On LTCG Tax
-
Stay Invested Through Market Cycles: Raamdeo Agrawal at NDTV Profit Ignite
-
Ramesh Damani Remains Bullish On India For Next 20-30 Years, Sees Bargains Amid Market Weakness
-
CAS Came After A Long Consultation Process: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFIT IGNITE
-
Aim To Cut FPI Onboarding Time From Mth To Five Days: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFI
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation climbed 59% to Rs 136 crore, compared to Rs 85.4 crore, while margin expanded to 12.1% from 8.8% in the year-ago period.
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
Nilkamal's B2B business revenue grew 18% year-on-year to approximately Rs 987 crore, while its retail and e-commerce business revenue increased 8% year-on-year to around Rs 119 crore.
Nilkamal (Q2, Consolidated YoY)
Net profit at Rs 67.8 crore versus Rs 33.7 crore.
- Revenue up 16.3% to Rs 1,126 crore versus Rs 968 crore.
- Ebitda up 59% to Rs 136 crore versus Rs 85.4 crore.
- Margin at 12.1% versus 8.8%.
Nilkamal Share Price
The stock rocketed 20% to a high of Rs 2,116.30 apiece on the NSE beforing paring gains to trade 13.7% higher at Rs 2004. The shares have risen 44.8% year-to-date and 32.3% in the last 12 months.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.