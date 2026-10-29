Nilkamal Q2 Results: Profit Doubles, Revenue Jumps 16%; Shares Soar 20%

Nilkamal Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of financial year 2027 doubled year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 67.8 crore.

In the year-ago period, the company's profit stood at Rs 33.7 crore. Revenue from operations rose 16.3% to Rs 1,126 crore from Rs 968 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation climbed 59% to Rs 136 crore, compared to Rs 85.4 crore, while margin expanded to 12.1% from 8.8% in the year-ago period.

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Nilkamal's B2B business revenue grew 18% year-on-year to approximately Rs 987 crore, while its retail and e-commerce business revenue increased 8% year-on-year to around Rs 119 crore.

Nilkamal (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit at Rs 67.8 crore versus Rs 33.7 crore.

Revenue up 16.3% to Rs 1,126 crore versus Rs 968 crore.

Ebitda up 59% to Rs 136 crore versus Rs 85.4 crore.

Margin at 12.1% versus 8.8%.

Nilkamal Share Price

The stock rocketed 20% to a high of Rs 2,116.30 apiece on the NSE beforing paring gains to trade 13.7% higher at Rs 2004. The shares have risen 44.8% year-to-date and 32.3% in the last 12 months.

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