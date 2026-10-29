Wedding Lehengas, Secret Marriage: Is Sai Pallavi Getting Married? Ramayana Actress Truth Behind Rumours

Ramayana actress Sai Pallavi once had people wondering if she was secretly getting married after she was spotted trying on wedding lehengas. The actress has now revealed the reason behind the rumours, explaining that she was actually helping her sister Pooja prepare for her wedding.

She shared the story on Season 2 of Jayammu Nischayammu Raa, hosted by Jagapathi, where she also spoke about her sister's special day.

Sai Pallavi Clears The Air On Wedding Rumours

Sai Pallavi was closely involved in her sister's wedding preparations. She visited shops, picked outfits and tried on lehengas and sarees before sending options to Pooja. However, her frequent visits and requests for bridal clothes made people think she was planning her own wedding.

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Explaining the confusion, Sai Pallavi said, “After Ramayana, I would try out her lehengas. They would think I am secretly getting married. It's because I would go and say, 'Get me all the wedding attire.' They would think it's my wedding and I was trying it out. So I had to keep hiding it.”

The actor clarified that she was only helping her sister choose the right outfits, not preparing for her own wedding.

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Pooja Opens Up About Her Sister's Support

During the show, a recorded message from Pooja revealed how much Sai Pallavi had done to make the wedding special. Pooja was living in Australia and arrived in India only about 10 days before the ceremony. Her sister took care of most of the arrangements in her absence.

“Pallavi and I both agree that the wedding was beautiful. I enjoyed it, I think. To be fair, it was all Pallavi, to be honest,” Pooja said.

Pooja also praised Sai Pallavi for supporting her through the stress of the preparations. She said her sister would step in whenever relatives or others made her anxious, helping her stay calm and enjoy the occasion.

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Sai Pallavi's Upcoming Films

Sai Pallavi will soon make her Bollywood debut as Sita in Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama, while Yash appears as Ravana. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5.

She will also star in OM: Chapter 1 – Udhiram: The Blood Wood, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and featuring Dhanush and Mammootty. The film will release on November 20.

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