'Ramayana' Overseas Advance Bookings Cross $2.5 Million; Can It Beat 'Animal's $13.19 Million Opening Record?

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part One is gearing up for its November 5, 2026 theatrical release, drawing attention after its Los Angeles premiere.

The film has crossed $2.5 million in overseas advance bookings, while Indian advance sales have reached Rs 15.56 crore.

Overseas Advance Booking

Ramayana had earned $2.58 million in international advance bookings. This was an increase of $391,700 from the previous day, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

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North America contributed $1.91 million, followed by the UK and Ireland with $268,800 and Australia and New Zealand with $248,300. Germany accounted for $86,400, while other international markets contributed $62,800.

India Advance Booking

Ramayana had collected Rs 15.56 crore gross from advance bookings in India, with seven days remaining before release, according to Sacnilk. The collection stood at Rs 12.77 crore without blocked seats. Around 2.97 lakh tickets had been sold across 6,382 shows in 191 cities.

The Hindi version leads with Rs 13.06 crore, accounting for 84% of the total. The Kannada version has collected Rs 2.04 crore, while Telugu bookings have reached Rs 46.38 lakh.

Among cities, the National Capital Region leads with Rs 2.87 crore, followed by Bengaluru at Rs 2.45 crore and Mumbai at Rs 2.16 crore. Hyderabad has collected Rs 83.14 lakh, while Pune stands at Rs 64.03 lakh.

Can Ramayana Beat Animal's Record?

Animal remains Ranbir Kapoor's biggest overseas opener, earning $13.19 million during its opening weekend in 2023. Its overseas lifetime collection reached approximately $30.70 million. The film also collected around Rs 39.90 crore overseas on its first day.

Before Animal, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva held Ranbir's best overseas opening weekend with around $8.25 million. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil collected approximately $7.73 million, while Sanju earned around $7 million.

North America was a major market for Animal, contributing $6.52 million during its opening weekend, compared with $4.55 million for Brahmastra.

With its grand scale, familiar story and international release, Ramayana has a chance to set a new overseas opening record for Ranbir Kapoor. However, its performance will depend on audience response and sustained ticket sales.

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About The Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic also stars Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh and Arun Govil.

The two-part film, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, will release in Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. Sony Pictures is handling its overseas distribution.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Advance Bookings: Ranbir-Yash Starrer Sees Strong Opening Day Pre-Sales Before Release

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