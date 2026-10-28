Ramayana Advance Bookings: Ranbir-Yash Starrer Sees Strong Opening Day Pre-Sales Before Release

Namit Malhotra's Ramayana is building strong early momentum at the box office, with opening-day advance sales already in double digits more than a week before release, led largely by Hindi-speaking markets.

The Nitesh Tiwari film, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, has grossed Rs 14.8 crore in advance bookings for its opening day so far across India, including block seats. Excluding block seats, the figure stands at Rs 12.06 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Ramayana part 1 has sold 2.83 lakh tickets across 6,188 shows in 182 cities so far. The film registered 14 housefull shows so far, including one fully sold show. Overall occupancy for Day 1 currently stands at 20 per cent, according to the report.

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Exhibitors are expanding the film's footprint as demand grows. The show count rose from 5,578 to 6,188, an addition of 610 shows.

Advance Sales Details

The Hindi version is the main driver of advance sales, contributing Rs 12.51 crore, or 84 percent of the total gross. The Kannada version follows with Rs 1.88 crore (13 percent), while the Telugu version has brought in Rs 45.07 lakh.

The National Capital Region leads with Rs 2.8 crore from 37,686 tickets. Bengaluru is second with Rs 2.25 crore, but it has sold the most tickets of any market at 38,038. Mumbai follows with Rs 2.08 crore from 29,949 tickets. Hyderabad has collected Rs 81.76 lakh from 23,126 tickets,. Pune completes the top five with Rs 62.28 lakh from 9,008 tickets.

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About The Film

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. Nitesh Tiwari directs the film, which is produced by Monster Mind Creations and Prime Focus Studios. Dharma Productions and Sony Pictures Networks are handling distribution.

The first part of the planned saga follows the early life and trials of Prince Rama, the righteous heir to the throne of Ayodhya. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

With eight days still to go, Ramayana's advance numbers are expected to rise further as more shows open across the country. The movie is set to release on November 5.

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