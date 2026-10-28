IIM Lucknow Offering Two-Year MBA For Family Businesses, AI-Focused Executive Course

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is offering a new two-year MBA for family business owners and a 10-month executive programme with a focus on artificial intelligence and data-driven product management. The courses offer entrepreneurs 'preparing to take over family businesses' and working professionals looking to develop AI skills in digital business.

Admissions for MBA in Family Business course opened on October 16, 2026, and candidates can submit their applications until December 31. The programme is for existing business owners and next-generation entrepreneurs seeking to expand their companies, improve management practices and prepare for leadership transitions.

To qualify, applicants must be owners or next-generation members of family-run enterprises meeting the institute's minimum business investment or annual turnover requirement of Rs 20 crore. The MBA will cover finance, business strategy, corporate governance, digital transformation and succession planning and will focus on the challenges family-owned companies face when expanding into new markets.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

A key component of the course will be its Family Business Lab, where participants will examine problems within their own enterprises and develop practical solutions. Students will work on business growth plans, innovation projects and strategies for long-term expansion.

ALSO READ | In A First, IIT Kharagpur Plans To Unveil Rs 35 Crore Physical AI School

Those interested can apply on IIM Lucknow's official portal. Applicants must complete the online form, submit the required academic and business documents, and meet the institute's entrance examination requirements.

Subsequently, IIM Lucknow is offering an Executive Programme in Data Driven Product Management to meet demanding AI developments, which will help professionals working in product development, technology, marketing and business strategy.

The programme will begin on December 18, 2026, and will run for 10 months. Classes will most be held online, with a three-day campus immersion component.

ALSO READ | UGC NET December 2026: NTA extends last date to submit application; check details

The course fee is approximately ₹2,35,000, excluding GST. Unlike the family business MBA, the executive programme will focus on using data and emerging technologies to make business and product decisions.

Participants will study AI and generative AI applications, product strategy, customer research, pricing, business models and digital innovation. The curriculum includes analytical techniques such as regression, clustering and programming using Python.

Subjects will include customer behaviour, product testing, agile development, digital platforms, intellectual property, regulatory compliance and responsible AI use. Candidates who meet the programme's academic and participation requirements will receive an IIM Lucknow certificate and would qualify for the institute's Executive Alumni Status.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.