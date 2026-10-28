Q2 Results Live: HUL Slips 3% After Q2 Show; Vedanta Rises Ahead Of Earnings; TVS Motor Also In Focus

Hindustan Unilever, Vedanta, TVS Motor Company, Hyundai Motor India, Hero MotoCorp, JSW Energy, United Spirits, Pidilite Industries, PVR INOX, Adani Enterprises, Meesho and KPIT Technologies will be among the key earnings announcements to watch.

Stay tuned to this Q2 Results Live blog for the latest earnings announcements, financial performance, management commentary and market reaction throughout the day.