Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: When Will The Moon Be Visible In Your City? Check City-Wise Timings

The festival of Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 29 this year. On this day, married Hindu women, particularly in north Indian states, observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long life, health, and prosperity of their husbands.

The festival is observed on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi, the fourth day of the waning lunar phase.

To mark this day, women dress up in beautiful traditional clothes, often wearing red or other festive colors, jewellery, and mehndi. They also perform puja and listen to the Karwa Chauth story as part of the rituals.

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The fast is traditionally broken after sighting the moon, by offering water to it, and praying for the well-being of their husbands.

According to Drik Panchang, the sighting of the moon on Oct. 29 is expected to be at 8:17 p.m. This year, Karwa Chauth puja muhurat falls between 05:38 p.m. to 06:56 p.m. The timings for upvasa or fast is from 06:31 a.m. to 08:17 p.m.

Still moon sightings can vary across Indian cities, affecting when devotees break their fast.

Check City-Wise Timings

Kanpur: 8:05 p.m.

Mumbai: 9:00 p.m.

Delhi: 8:21 p.m.

Amritsar: 8:24 p.m.

Chandigarh: 8:18 p.m.

Gurugram: 8:22 p.m.

Bengaluru: 8:52 p.m.

Surat: 8:56 p.m.

Ahmedabad: 8:53 p.m.

Vadodara: 8:52 p.m.

Jaipur: 8:31 p.m.

Ludhiana: 8:21 p.m.

Bhopal: 8:33 p.m.

Varanasi: 8:05 p.m.

Dehradun: 8:14 p.m.

Karwa Chauth Significance:

Karwa Chauth coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi, a fasting day dedicated to Lord Ganesha. On this occasion, married women observe a day-long fast and pray to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha and Kartikeya for the health, longevity and well-being of their husbands. The fast is typically broken after sighting the moon.

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The festival holds cultural and religious significance, particularly across North India. Prominent celebrities like Priyanka Chopra have also performed this puja in the past.

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