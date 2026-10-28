Mazagon Dock, Tata Capital, IndiaMart Among Seven Stocks In HDFC Securities' Q2 Review; Check Ratings, Target Prices

According to the brokerage, earnings trends remained mixed across the seven companies, with strong execution, improving product mixes and healthy business growth supporting some stocks, while margin pressures, weaker order books and elevated valuations weighed on others. Among the seven stocks, SBI Life offers the highest implied upside of around 42%, followed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders at 31% and L&T at 28%, based on the share prices in the report.

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HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

HDFC Securities has reviewed the quarterly performance of seven companies across infrastructure, insurance, financial services, defence, cement, chemicals and technology, assessing their earnings, growth outlook and valuations. The brokerage has maintained its Buy rating on Larsen & Toubro (L&T), SBI Life Insurance and JK Cement, with target prices of Rs 4,680, Rs 2,320 and Rs 6,130, respectively.

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The brokerage has retained its Add rating on Tata Capital, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and IndiaMart InterMesh, assigning target prices of Rs 365, Rs 2,300 and Rs 1,900, respectively. Meanwhile, Acutaas Chemicals continues to carry a Sell rating, with a revised target price of Rs 2,427.

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According to the brokerage, earnings trends remained mixed across the seven companies, with strong execution, improving product mixes and healthy business growth supporting some stocks, while margin pressures, weaker order books and elevated valuations weighed on others.

Among the seven stocks, SBI Life offers the highest implied upside of around 42%, followed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders at 31% and L&T at 28%, based on the share prices in the report.

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