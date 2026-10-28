'This Morning He Just Did Not Wake Up': Daya On BP Singh's Health Before Death

Veteran television producer and director Brijendra Pal (BP) Singh, best known for creating the popular crime series CID and horror show Aahat, died on Tuesday following a reported heart attack.

Actor Dayanand Shetty, who played the character of Daya in CID, stated that Singh had not been keeping well for some time before his death.

"“BP Singh ji had no other life, other than making content. He was dedicated to his work, was very passionate about it. He was also one of the best cameramen we had. He had not been well for quite some time, and today morning he just did not wake up. It was age-related, he was not well,” Shetty said.

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BP Singh reportedly collapsed at his residence from where he was taken to Surya Hospital in Mumbai's Santacruz area, where was declared dead.

Filmmakes Ashoke Pandit announced Singh's death in a social media post attributing it to a massive heart attack and remembering him as a filmmaker whose work had captivated audiences across the country.

A video shared just days before his death had sparked concerns over Singh's health among viewers as he appeared frail while sitting with the CID cast, Hindustan Times reported.

Singh was born in Dehradun and studied cinematography at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, completing his education in 1973. He then began his professional career as a cameraman at Doordarshan and later went on to become the founder of Fireworks Production Limited, the production company associated with his television work. He also served as the Chairman of FTII from 2018 to 2020.

Singh created CID and Aahat, both of which had gone on to become India's top crime and horror shows respectively, captivating an entire generation.

CID premiered in 1998 and featured Shivaji Satyam as AVP Pradyuman, Aditya Srivastava as Inspector Abhijeet and Dayanand Shetty as Inspector Daya. The series completed 20 years in 2018.

Aahat first aired in 1995 and continued till 2015. The show became known for its supernatural stories, suspense and frightening twists.

Singh also appeared in CID as DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole. His other television projects included Khaaki, Abhay and SuperCops vs SuperVillains.

NDTV reported that Singh's last rites were scheduled for Wednesday with further details expected to be shared later.

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