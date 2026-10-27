CID Producer-Director B.P Singh Dies Due To Massive Heart Attack, Funeral To Be Held On October 28

B.P. Singh, the producer-director who created the long-running crime series CID, has died after a massive heart attack on Tuesday morning, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said in an Instagram post. Pandit described Singh as an ace producer-director and a brilliant filmmaker who captivated the nation with crime shows such as CID and Aahat.

He said Singh's work would continue to inspire generations. Pandit, who worked closely with him when Singh was president of the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), called him a great human being and a dear friend.

In a post on Instagram, Pandit wrote, "Sad to know about the demise of an ace Producer Director B.P.Singh ji due to massive heart attack today early morning. A brilliant filmmaker who captivated the nation with his crime shows C.I.D and AAhat. His work is still and will continue to be a an inspiration to generations to come. Was fortunate to be a very close associate of him when he was the President of Indian Film & Television Directors' Association."

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A great human being and a dear friend Will always be remembered with his contribution in the entertainment world. Heartfelt condolences to the family & near ones. The last rites will be performed tomorrow, October 28. Details will be shared soon," said Pandit.



An actor who worked with Singh for more than 24 years across CID, Aahat and Khaaki called him a wonderful teacher and a thorough professional.

Who Was B.P. Singh?

Brijendra Pal Singh was born in Dehradun and created, directed and produced CID, one of India's longest-running television series. CID, which began in 1998, followed a Mumbai crime branch team and ran for two decades. Singh also played the occasional role of DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole in the show. The series started the CID Gallantry Awards in 2010.

The show also made television history. A special episode in October 2004, shot in a single continuous take of 111 minutes, earned a Limca Book of Records and Guinness World Record entry for the longest continual shot in a TV show.

Singh's work went beyond CID. He produced Sony TV's horror series Aahat, which ran from 1995 to 2015. His other credits include Khaaki, Abhay and SuperCops Vs Super Villains. Industry colleagues say his crime and horror shows shaped the genre on Indian television.

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